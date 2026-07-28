Adam Vital Hospital becomes first private specialised orthopaedic and spine hospital in the UAE to receive Global Hospital Rating

Adam Vital Hospital has been awarded the Global Hospital Rating by Newsweek and Statista, becoming the first and only private specialised Orthopaedic and Spine Hospital in the UAE to receive this global recognition.

The Global Hospital Rating by Newsweek and Statista is one of the world’s most respected hospital evaluation programmes, recognising healthcare organisations for excellence in clinical outcomes, patient care, and adherence to international best practices. The international assessment evaluates participating hospitals across key areas of healthcare performance, including the provision and timeliness of care, patient experience and safety, healthcare technology and IT, and employer attractiveness.

As part of the assessment, Adam Vital Hospital received Five Stars, the highest available rating, in the Patient Experience & Safety category. The achievement reflects the hospital’s commitment to exceptional clinical outcomes, patient safety, evidence-based practice, and internationally recognised standards of care.

The recognition further reinforces Adam Vital Hospital’s commitment to delivering an exceptional patient journey while maintaining the highest standards of patient care from diagnosis and treatment through rehabilitation, recovery, and long-term follow-up.

“This global recognition reflects the strength of our clinical model, where subspecialised expertise, evidence-based practice, and a relentless focus on patient outcomes come together to deliver world-class musculoskeletal care. Above all, it reflects the trust our patients place in us, which continually inspires our teams to pursue the highest standards of clinical excellence, safety, and personalised care,” said Mohammed Omer Nasser, CEO of Adam Vital Hospital.