Acme Worawat, Thailand's renowned crypto billionaire and a prominent leader in digital finance, has achieved a remarkable milestone as the first and only Thai national to receive an invitation to Dubai’s prestigious Fame Park. The ultra-exclusive sanctuary, founded by Sheikh Dr Saif Ahmad Belhasa of Saif Belhasa Holding, is a haven for global icons and visionaries, cementing Acme’s standing as an influential figure on the world stage.

Accompanied by his wife, acclaimed actress Nonny-Nutcha Schuhmacher, Acme was warmly welcomed by Sheikh Belhasa at Fame Park, home to over 500 rare and exotic animals. During an exclusive tour of the park, the two leaders engaged in a dialogue on entrepreneurship, technology, and their shared passion for wildlife conservation.

“This is a place for extraordinary individuals,” Acme remarked. “It’s an honour to connect with a visionary leader like Sheikh Belhasa in such an inspiring setting.”

To commemorate the visit, Acme presented Sheikh Belhasa with a limited-edition #iHoldACT shirt, a symbol of the global impact of ACET (ACT), the revolutionary cryptocurrency spearheaded by Acme.

With a trading volume exceeding $401 million and a thriving community of over 156,000 holders, ACET (ACT) represents Acme’s vision of a decentralised, community-driven financial ecosystem. The visit to Fame Park also marked the launch of the global #iHoldACT campaign, an initiative inviting global leaders to champion the ACET movement. Founded by Sheikh Dr Saif Ahmad Belhasa, Fame Park has become synonymous with luxury and exclusivity, hosting world-renowned figures such as Lionel Messi, Steven Gerrard, and Mariah Carey. Nestled in Dubai, the park is home to over 95 rare wildlife species and serves as a sanctuary for trailblazers who inspire global change. "Sheikh Belhasa has redefined what it means to create spaces for exceptional individuals,” Acme stated. “Fame Park embodies the same ethos as ACET: fostering a platform for visionaries to connect and collaborate."

Acme’s induction into this elite circle further reinforces his role as a pioneer in cryptocurrency and a global ambassador for innovation. The event highlights his dedication to forging impactful partnerships and advancing decentralised finance on the world stage.