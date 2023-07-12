Aceptive Immigration Consultants, Dubai: Your gateway to successful immigration

Embark on a fulfilling career in Canada an Europe with Aceptive Immigration Consultants

Published: Wed 12 Jul 2023, 1:30 PM Last updated: Wed 12 Jul 2023, 2:57 PM

Aceptive Immigration Consultants, a subsidiary of Aceptive Legal Consultants, is a trusted name in providing impeccable immigration services in Dubai. With a strong presence in the legal field and an unwavering commitment to client satisfaction, we have been leading the way for nearly a decade.

At Aceptive Immigration Consultants, we offer comprehensive immigration consultancy services for individuals seeking to relocate to coveted destinations such as Australia, Canada, Europe, the USA, and the UK. Our expertise spans immigration consultation, visa processing, citizenship programs, family sponsorship, business investment programmes, and application management. With us by your side, you can embark on a seamless and successful immigration journey.

Moving to a foreign land involves a permanent transition driven by various factors, including enhanced opportunities, safety, education, or cultural transformation. However, the immigration process can be complex and lengthy, causing overwhelming challenges. This is where Aceptive Immigration Consultants steps in. We provide invaluable assistance and expertise, dedicated to making your dreams of relocation for work, study, or personal reasons a reality.

Expanding our horizons, Aceptive Immigration Consultants goes beyond facilitating immigration to Canada alone. We have extended our reach to include other sought-after destinations like Australia and select European countries.

Discover the Land Down Under - Australia with Aceptive Immigration Consultants. Our comprehensive immigration services pave the way for individuals seeking to relocate, offering guidance on visas, work permits, and more. Let us navigate the complexities for you, ensuring a seamless transition to a land of endless opportunities.

“We believe in the transformative power of migration, and our mission is to open doors, create opportunities, and inspire the world to thrive together.

Aceptive Immigration is also working towards providing citizenship by investment like Portugal golden visa and Hungary start-up visa”, said Uttam Singh, founder and CEO, Aceptive Immigration Consultants.

Embark on a fulfilling career in Europe with Aceptive Immigration Consultants. Our expert team assists individuals in obtaining work permits, providing valuable guidance on immigration regulations, documentation, and the application process. Trust us to be your trusted partner in realizing your professional aspirations on the European continent.

What sets Aceptive Immigration Consultants apart in Dubai?

In the current landscape, the effectiveness of Express Entry has been questioned. Applicants with CRS scores of 450, 460, and 470 are unfortunately not receiving invitations, while those with scores as low as 91, 320, and 340 are being issued ITAs if they have a job offer from a Canadian employer.

At Aceptive Immigration, we understand the importance of a guaranteed Visa process. Unlike others, we have identified proven pathways such as Arranged Employment, 50 Points LMIA, and 200 Points LMIA.

Rather than taking chances, we prioritize a reliable and secure route that ensures the best outcome for both our clients and ourselves.

Our strategic expansion empowers individuals to explore a wider range of options when considering their immigration goals. With an extensive network of over 15 Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultants (RCICs), 5 MARA Agents, and 50+ employers worldwide, Aceptive Immigration Consultants is well-equipped to handle immigration matters in multiple countries.

What sets us apart is our team of experienced professionals.

With 15 RCIC agents, we possess the expertise to understand the complex immigration legal guidelines and requirements of various countries. Our professionals are well-versed in all types of visas and immigration subjects, ensuring that you receive accurate and up-to-date information tailored to your specific needs. Moreover, our direct application processing in Canada ensures strict adherence to the country's immigration regulations.

Aceptive Immigration Consultants specialises in a comprehensive range of services to meet your diverse needs:

From Express Entry and Provincial Nominee Programs to Family Sponsorship, Work Permits, Study Permits, Canadian Citizenship, and Business Immigration, we have you covered.

For more information:

Contact us at +971 507 329 805

Website: https://aceptiveimmigration.com/