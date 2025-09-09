ACC announces Beyond Developments as Global Sponsor of DP World Asia Cup 2025

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced Beyond Developments, a pioneering real estate brand born in Dubai and shaping bold waterfront lifestyle destinations, as one of the Global Sponsors of the DP World Asia Cup 2025, taking place in the United Arab Emirates from September 9 to 28, 2025.

This year’s tournament will feature an expanded line-up of eight competing nations: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, United Arab Emirates, Oman and Hong Kong, showcasing both established cricketing powerhouses and emerging talent. Matches will be staged at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai and Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, reaffirming the UAE’s reputation as a world-class hub for international sport and culture.

Adil Taqi, chief executive officer of Beyond Developments, said: “For Beyond, the DP World Asia Cup is more than a sporting tournament, it is a cultural phenomenon with vast followings across Asia and beyond. Cricket’s values, resilience, precision, teamwork and passion, mirror our ethos as creators of places with identity, purpose and soul. As a pioneering brand born in Dubai, we are especially proud to support an edition hosted here in the United Arab Emirates, a nation that consistently provides a world-class stage for sport and innovation. Beyond is committed to creating destinations that inspire, connect and elevate everyday living, and supporting the Asia Cup reflects that commitment.”

With the action beginning from Tuesday, September 9, 2025, the DP World Asia Cup 2025 is set to reach millions of viewers worldwide, broadcasting to audiences across Asia and beyond.