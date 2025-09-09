  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Sep 09, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 17, 1447 | Fajr 04:44 | DXB weather-sun.svg39°C

newsBreaking NewsKT
close

ACC announces Beyond Developments as Global Sponsor of DP World Asia Cup 2025

As the tournament brings together eight nations, Dubai-born real estate brand aligns its vision of bold destinations with cricket’s unifying spirit

Published: Tue 9 Sept 2025, 4:26 PM

Top Stories

Several blasts heard in Qatar's Doha, Reuters witnesses say

Several blasts heard in Qatar's Doha, Reuters witnesses say

UAE internet slowdown: Red Sea cables could take months to fix, says expert

UAE internet slowdown: Red Sea cables could take months to fix, says expert

Dubai: Flights cancelled, diverted as Nepal's Kathmandu International Airport closes amid protests

Dubai: Flights cancelled, diverted as Nepal's Kathmandu International Airport closes amid protests

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced Beyond Developments, a pioneering real estate brand born in Dubai and shaping bold waterfront lifestyle destinations, as one of the Global Sponsors of the DP World Asia Cup 2025, taking place in the United Arab Emirates from September 9 to 28, 2025.

This year’s tournament will feature an expanded line-up of eight competing nations: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, United Arab Emirates, Oman and Hong Kong, showcasing both established cricketing powerhouses and emerging talent. Matches will be staged at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai and Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, reaffirming the UAE’s reputation as a world-class hub for international sport and culture.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

UAE telecom firm du announces sale of 342 million shares

thumb-image

Flood-hit India, Pakistan face rising basmati prices amid crop losses

thumb-image

England coach Tuchel wary of Serbian threat in World Cup qualifier

thumb-image

Weaker UAE dirham sparks buying spree as British homebuyers surpass Indians

thumb-image

Will Prince Harry meet King Charles on trip to UK?

 

Adil Taqi, chief executive officer of Beyond Developments, said: “For Beyond, the DP World Asia Cup is more than a sporting tournament, it is a cultural phenomenon with vast followings across Asia and beyond. Cricket’s values, resilience, precision, teamwork and passion, mirror our ethos as creators of places with identity, purpose and soul. As a pioneering brand born in Dubai, we are especially proud to support an edition hosted here in the United Arab Emirates, a nation that consistently provides a world-class stage for sport and innovation. Beyond is committed to creating destinations that inspire, connect and elevate everyday living, and supporting the Asia Cup reflects that commitment.”

With the action beginning from Tuesday, September 9, 2025, the DP World Asia Cup 2025 is set to reach millions of viewers worldwide, broadcasting to audiences across Asia and beyond. 