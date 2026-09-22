AC Milan launches first international retail corner in Dubai

AC Milan has opened its first retail corner outside Italy at SIRO One Za’abeel, giving fans across the region a dedicated space to discover the Club through football, fashion and performance.

Club legend Serginho joined guests on the 30th floor of SIRO One Za’abeel for the launch, giving fans the opportunity to meet a player from one of AC Milan’s most iconic eras. Guests also got a first look at the collection before swapping the retail floor for an AC Milan Functional Fitness Class to close out the morning.

The new retail corner brings together pieces from across AC Milan's current football and lifestyle portfolio — from the 2026/27 Home Jersey and the limited-edition 125th Anniversary Jersey to a series of collaborations that carry the Club's colors into fashion, culture and performance. It's a physical platform for a collection that goes beyond traditional football merchandise, letting supporters engage with different eras and expressions of the Club in one destination.

Greta Nardeschi, AC Milan's regional director for Mena region, said: "Opening our first international retail corner in Dubai is a landmark moment for our fans across the region. It's our way of bringing AC Milan even closer to a community that has always been part of this Club's story”.

For AC Milan, the Dubai retail corner is ultimately about proximity. Supporters in the region can now experience a piece of the Club closer to home, whether through the shirt worn on the pitch, an item showcasing its history or a collaboration that carries the famous red and black into a different setting. The AC Milan retail corner is now open at SIRO One Za’abeel.