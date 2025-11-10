Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship brings together the world’s best for pinnacle of global season

The stage is set in the UAE capital as the world’s top athletes prepare to compete in the 17th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship. Recognised as the sport’s most prestigious event, the championship, taking place from November 12 to 22, continues to attract elite competitors from across the globe, reaffirming Abu Dhabi’s position as the home of world jiu-jitsu.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the championship has become the ultimate test of skill, discipline, and strategy. More than 10,000 athletes across the amateur, kids, para, youth, junior, masters, and professional divisions will take to the mats at the Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City. From kids to black belt professionals, every category promises high-level action, making it one of the most complete and competitive events on the global jiu-jitsu calendar.

What makes the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship unique is its combination of elite professionalism and community spirit. Organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, the competition format ensures fairness for every athlete. With valuable ranking points and world titles on the line, every bout carries weight, shaping careers and defining legacies.

Years of investment in grassroots development, academies, and international training programmes have built one of the strongest pipelines in the sport. Supported by key partners, sponsors, the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation’s long-term strategy continues to nurture a new generation of athletes who blend technical excellence with the values of respect, discipline, and perseverance.

For international athletes, the championship is more than a competition. It is an opportunity to test themselves against the best, experience new styles, and perform under the bright lights of the Mubadala Arena. The event unites world champions from every continent, creating an atmosphere charged with energy and skill. Each match showcases the creativity and precision that define modern jiu-jitsu.

Beyond the mats, the championship embodies the true spirit of the sport. The values of respect, humility, and friendship remain central to the event. Athletes greet each other before and after every match, fans celebrate technical mastery no matter the nationality, and young practitioners in the stands dream of one day competing on the same stage. It is this shared sense of community that gives the event its unique identity.

Each year, the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship sets new benchmarks for organisation, competition, and global engagement. It stands as a symbol of Abu Dhabi’s commitment to sporting excellence and cultural unity through jiu-jitsu. As the action returns to the UAE capital once again, Abu Dhabi reaffirms its place at the heart of the jiu-jitsu world and continues to inspire generations who see the UAE as the true home of the sport.