Abu Dhabi to host International Forum of Pharmaceutical Inspectorates

The GMP community event comes along, and it is more than just panels and name tags — it is about embracing shared responsibility for delivering safe and effective medicines worldwide. The International Forum of Pharmaceutical Inspectorates, taking place on November 24-25 at the Marriott Hotel Downtown Abu Dhabi, is precisely that type of collaborative environment. This signature event brings together GMP regulatory authorities, business leaders, and experts from around the world to promote transparency, regulatory convergence, and enhanced cooperation in the GMP inspection and oversight areas.

“Regulatory collaboration is no longer optional,” says Mahmoud Fawaz Seatan Alqawasmeh, deputy director of Drug Directorate, head of Drug Control and Inspection Department, Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA).

“It’s the foundation of global public health. The IFPI Forum provides us the right platform to build that foundation together.”

Globalisation of supply chains, a fast-growing biotech sector, fundamental AI, and digital transformation in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries drive global regulatory agencies to facilitate cooperation and share experience and knowledge to achieve greater harmonization in ensuring the quality and safety of medicines.

“The forum exists because safety doesn’t stop at borders — and neither should our regulatory frameworks,” stressed Aziz Dusmatov, director of the State Entity "Centre of Good Practices" of the Pharmaceutical Industry Development Agency, Republic of Uzbekistan.

This is a platform for leaders from national regulatory authorities, pharmaceutical inspectorates, and industry innovators to drive convergence, scaling what works and reforming what doesn’t, and fostering mutual reliance across the industry that touches every human life. When a medicine is produced in one country, packaged in another, and prescribed in a third, the only way to ensure it’s safe is through shared standards and open dialogue. That’s the heartbeat of the IFPI Forum aimed at enhancing cooperation and reliance among the global GMP inspectorates.

What to Expect

● High-level plenary session and panel discussions

● Technical workshop and case-based learning

● Networking and collaboration opportunities

● Insights into emerging trends, regulatory tools, and inspection models

Who Will Be There

● Government officials and national regulatory authorities from around 50 countries

● Representatives from the pharmaceutical industry

● Subject-matter experts, thought leaders, and innovators

What Will Be Discussed

● Regulatory harmonization of pharmaceutical manufacturing: trends in regional unions;

● Ensuring access to modern pharmaceuticals: ways to provide it in different countries;

● Mutual recognition of results of GMP inspections: regulatory reliance, assessment, and equivalence of regulatory systems;

● Approaches to GMP inspection of biological drug products and information exchange.

Among the Speakers

● Wayne Matheuw Müller, GMP Expert, Inspector at South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA), Chair at Technical Committee of the African Medicines Regulatory Harmonisation (AMRH), South Africa;

● Dr Jean-Denis Mallet, Senior Pharmacist, QP, GMP Consultant (France);

● Ms. Shanshan Liu, Technical Director, No deviation Pte. Ltd (Singapore).

Together, these global experts share a vision that progress in pharma starts with people—the ones who inspect, regulate, and care enough to ask: Can we do this better?

