Abu Dhabi Cooperative Society announces 200 winners to celebrate the ‘Year of 50th’

Abu Dhabi Cooperative Society (ADCOOPS) announced the results of the electronic raffle draws in Bain Al Jesrain, Al Mina Center, Spar Al Shamkha Makani Mall, and Spar Zakher Makani Mall to celebrate the UAE golden jubilee under the ‘Shop and Win’ campaign.
The draw was conducted electronically in the presence of representatives from the Department of Economic Development, where 196 winners of various prizes were announced, including vouchers, electronic devices and smartphones along with 4 Nissan Patrol cars winners.
Congratulations to the grand prize winners — Mohammed Al Shamsi (Emirati), Fatima Al Jahouri ( Emirati), Noura Ali (Emirati) and Adel Abdullah ( Yemeni).
The 'Shop and Win' campaign was launched on November 10, 2021, in all branches of Abu Dhabi Cooperative Society and Spar in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in addition to the weekly promotions on the occasion of the 50th year under the name '50 Days of Deals' by offering discounts of up to more than 50 per cent on consumer goods, fresh food, home appliances, apparel and electronics.
Abdul Majeed Al Khouri, CEO of ADCOOPS, stated: "This is the first time ADCOOPS conductED electronic raffle draws, in line with all precautionary measures to limit the spread of the Covid-19, with the total value of the prizes Dh1.5 million."
The total number of participants in the electronic raffle draws was about 35,000 customers.
"There are many valuable initiatives and grand prizes in 2022 while continuing to offer weekly promotions to meet the needs of all consumers on all products at competitive prices," concluded Al-Khouri.
