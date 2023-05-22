ABS announces expansion of services in EMEA region at Cyta’s Makarios teleport in Cyprus

Published: Mon 22 May 2023, 5:27 PM

ABS, a leading global satellite operator, is pleased to announce the expansion of its services and continued growth in the EMEA region with the support of its new teleport partner in Cyprus. ABS’ partner, Cyta, offers satellite access and international extensions globally through a resilient broadband network with integrated security, flexibility and scalability.

ABS has successfully migrated its telemetry, tracking and control (TT&C), and monitoring services from its Bahrain teleport to the Makarios teleport in Cyprus. The facility is a Tier-4 certified Teleport by the World Teleport Association (WTA), with a prime geographical location offering optimal conditions for satellite communications and unrestricted access to frequencies in both satellite and terrestrial bands.

In addition to TT&C services, ABS offers a diverse range of satellite services to various market segments such as broadcasting, telcos/MNOs, oil and gas, maritime and government verticals. ABS provides reliable and secure connectivity to customers worldwide through its advanced technology and experienced team. ABS remains committed to delivering innovative satellite services and solutions to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

Ron Busch, ABS EVP, Network and Engineering expressed, "Having a teleport in Cyprus gives ABS the ability to communicate with many beams on multiple ABS satellites from one location. This capability and the terrestrial connectivity at the teleport allow ABS to grow our services, not only in the region, but globally. We are very excited to partner with Cyta and utilise their WTA certified teleport ensuring the reliability and support required to provide world-class service to our customers."

Costas Psillides, the Cyta International Wholesale Market Manager, noted that “We are extremely pleased that ABS has placed their trust in Cyta for these significant services, and we are thrilled to commence operations at Makarios Teleport. This project marks a significant expansion of our teleport services, collaborating with a highly regarded satellite operator like ABS. We firmly believe that it will unlock new opportunities for us and create a fertile environment for further growth."

ABS's latest expansion in the EMEA region is a testament to the company's dedication to providing its customers with the best possible satellite services and solutions.