ABK Capital partners with LGT Bank for regional growth

ABK Capital DIFC, the subsidiary of ABK Capital newly established in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), has announced the initiation of several “preferred business partnerships” with international firms, such as LGT Bank (Switzerland) Ltd. This new partnership comes as part of a series of partnerships ABK Capital actively struck with global partners across public and private markets, such as Blackstone and BlackRock and marks a significant milestone in ABK Capital’s mission to enhance its offerings by granting its customers access to world-class financial institutions, innovative investment solutions, and Swiss private banking capabilities.

LGT Bank (Switzerland) Ltd is a Swiss private bank and part of the LGT Group, a leading international private banking and asset management group that has been fully controlled by the Liechtenstein Princely Family for over 90 years. With over CHF 350 billion in assets under management, LGT Group operates in more than 30 locations worldwide. The agreement will allow ABK Capital DIFC to manage client investment accounts custodised with participating banks, giving clients access to LGT’s global infrastructure, custody services, and best-in-class product platforms.

“The establishment of ABK Capital DIFC is a cornerstone of our regional expansion strategy. It positions us in a premier international financial center, enabling us to serve a broader client base across new jurisdictions and booking centers. Through this platform, we provide our clients with a suite of innovative investment solutions that are tailored to meet their evolving needs,” said Dr Abdulaziz Jawad, chairman of ABK Capital, Kuwait.

Illustrating some of the benefits that ABK Capital DIFC customers would get, Dr Jawad explained: “This partnership will serve our customers qualitatively and quantitively as it further enhances the quality of our product and services suite, and widens the horizons of customer needs that ABK Capital DIFC will be able to satisfy. We remain focused on building ABK Capital into a leading regional investment house by continuously expanding our reach and developing client-centric solutions that reflect the highest standards of professionalism and performance. ABK Group’s partnership with entities like LGT Bank (Switzerland) Ltd, Blackstone, and BlackRock is a testament to this vision.”

Sherif ElRafie, CEO of ABK Capital, commented: “The cooperation with our partners, including LGT Bank (Switzerland) Ltd through our subsidiary aligns directly with our commitment to deliver top-tier investment services and global reach to our clients.”

“Through these partnerships, our subsidiary, ABK Capital DIFC will provide an enhanced level of investment management and advisory capabilities, leveraging our partners’ strong global footprint. It is a key step in our strategy to expand our value proposition by offering clients access to leading international managers and differentiated investment solutions,” he concluded.

The launch of the DIFC subsidiary reinforces ABK Capital’s broader growth objectives, which are centered on innovation, strategic partnerships, and expanding its investment management capabilities across the region. The firm continues to invest in talent, platforms, and partnerships that elevate its client experience and offer differentiated, high-quality investment solutions.

This partnership is also a testament on the group’s efforts to develop an integrated solutions platform catering to clients with varying risk profiles and investment goals, offering them wide access designed and delivered by the best-in-class partners around the globe. These partnerships proved worthwhile for ABK Capital and its clients, expecting the new partnership to deliver a similar value to investors.