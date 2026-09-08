Abhilasha Goyal of Wiseminds Group recognised as 'Best Global Business Support Solutions Provider'

Abhilasha Goyal of Wiseminds Group was honoured with the Best Global Business Support Solutions Provider award at the Gulf Achievers Award 2026, recognising her contribution to the business support solutions sector and the growing importance of strategic professional services in today's global marketplace.

Presented by Being Muskaan Events, founded by Meena Asrani, the Gulf Achievers Award 2026 celebrates professionals, entrepreneurs and businesses across a broad range of industries. The platform aims to recognise achievement, leadership and excellence while bringing together individuals who are making an impact within their respective fields.

In today's interconnected business environment, organisations increasingly operate across geographical boundaries and navigate complex commercial requirements. Business support solutions therefore play an important role in helping organisations manage their professional needs and pursue opportunities across markets.

The recognition presented to Goyal and Wiseminds Group highlights the significance of this sector and acknowledges their position within the global business support solutions landscape.

The title ‘Best Global Business Support Solutions Provider’ also reflects the evolving nature of modern business. As companies expand their reach and operate within increasingly competitive markets, professional support can become an important part of building efficient and sustainable business operations.

Through its recognition of Goyal, the Gulf Achievers Award 2026 brings attention to a sector that often operates behind the scenes but plays an important role in supporting businesses and professionals.

The award is also representative of the broader vision of the Gulf Achievers platform, which celebrates achievement beyond conventional categories. The 2026 edition recognised awardees from multiple industries, demonstrating that excellence can take many forms across the professional landscape.

For Wiseminds Group, the recognition provides an opportunity to highlight its presence within the global business support solutions sector, while for Goyal, the honour marks an important professional achievement.

The Gulf Achievers Award 2026 continues to create opportunities for professionals and organisations to receive recognition for their contributions and achievements. By bringing together diverse fields under one platform, the awards celebrate the people and businesses contributing to today's evolving business environment.

Being recognised as Best Global Business Support Solutions Provider places Goyal and Wiseminds Group among this year's distinguished awardees, marking their achievement as part of an evening dedicated to professional excellence and recognition.