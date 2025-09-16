  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Sep 16, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 24, 1447 | Fajr 04:48 | DXB weather-sun.svg36.2°C

newsBreaking NewsKT
close

AbdulWahed Bin Shabib invited as distinguished speaker at UAE-Japan Business Council Forum in Tokyo

Renowned business leader to share insights on strengthening economic ties and fostering strategic collaborations between the UAE and Japan

Published: Tue 16 Sept 2025, 4:25 PM

Top Stories

Qatar, 15 other countries warn against attack on Global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza

Qatar, 15 other countries warn against attack on Global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza

Israeli military strikes Yemen's Red Sea port of Hodeidah

Israeli military strikes Yemen's Red Sea port of Hodeidah

‘Tinder Swindler’ arrested in Georgia after Dubai claim he’d 'never see prison again'

‘Tinder Swindler’ arrested in Georgia after Dubai claim he’d 'never see prison again'

AbdulWahed Bin Shabib has been invited as a distinguished speaker at the upcoming UAE-Japan Business Council Forum in Tokyo later this month. This prestigious invitation underscores his extensive expertise and remarkable contributions to the UAE’s business landscape, further cementing his reputation as a leading voice in regional and international trade.

Widely recognised for his profound understanding of international trade and strategic business development, AbdulWahed will address an esteemed audience at the forum, offering insights into the evolving economic dynamics between Japan and the UAE. His keynote will explore key opportunities for mutual growth, strategic partnerships, and joint ventures across a variety of sectors, highlighting pathways for innovation and sustainable development.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

New Nepal PM vows to follow protesters' demands to 'end corruption'

thumb-image

Dubai tenants get 1 month's free rent, better deals as landlords adjust to rising supply

thumb-image

Two trains derail in Russia in separate incidents; one driver dead

thumb-image

Gaza aid flotilla carrying Greta Thunberg departs Tunisia

thumb-image

Musk's Starlink service back up after brief outage affects thousands of users

 

As a prominent figure in the business community, AbdulWahed’s perspectives are expected to provide invaluable guidance on enhancing economic cooperation, fostering innovation, and creating new avenues for collaboration between the two nations. His participation also reflects the UAE’s commitment to strengthening global partnerships and promoting knowledge exchange on a regional and international scale.

This invitation marks a significant milestone in AbdulWahed’s ongoing journey to contribute to regional economic development and advance meaningful international dialogue. His participation not only reinforces his role as a catalyst for business growth but also exemplifies the shared vision of Japan and the UAE in building resilient and future-focused economic ties. The forum eagerly anticipates the impact of his address and the valuable insights it will bring to the international business community.