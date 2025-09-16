AbdulWahed Bin Shabib invited as distinguished speaker at UAE-Japan Business Council Forum in Tokyo

AbdulWahed Bin Shabib has been invited as a distinguished speaker at the upcoming UAE-Japan Business Council Forum in Tokyo later this month. This prestigious invitation underscores his extensive expertise and remarkable contributions to the UAE’s business landscape, further cementing his reputation as a leading voice in regional and international trade.

Widely recognised for his profound understanding of international trade and strategic business development, AbdulWahed will address an esteemed audience at the forum, offering insights into the evolving economic dynamics between Japan and the UAE. His keynote will explore key opportunities for mutual growth, strategic partnerships, and joint ventures across a variety of sectors, highlighting pathways for innovation and sustainable development.

As a prominent figure in the business community, AbdulWahed’s perspectives are expected to provide invaluable guidance on enhancing economic cooperation, fostering innovation, and creating new avenues for collaboration between the two nations. His participation also reflects the UAE’s commitment to strengthening global partnerships and promoting knowledge exchange on a regional and international scale.

This invitation marks a significant milestone in AbdulWahed’s ongoing journey to contribute to regional economic development and advance meaningful international dialogue. His participation not only reinforces his role as a catalyst for business growth but also exemplifies the shared vision of Japan and the UAE in building resilient and future-focused economic ties. The forum eagerly anticipates the impact of his address and the valuable insights it will bring to the international business community.