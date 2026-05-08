ABC Cargo Eid Al Adha special services offer assurance beyond borders

As the UAE approaches Eid al-Adha, a period marked by reflection, endurance and joy, communities across the region prepare with a sense of anticipation. In a time where stability, preparedness and dependable services are valued more than ever, ABC Cargo positions itself as a source of assurance beyond borders.

To ensure transit flows remain unaffected by external dependencies, the company has aligned its operational arrangements for the festive period, where timing has become increasingly critical for customers. The focus remains on maintaining continuity and efficiency, even as shipment volumes rise. To support the movement of higher volumes, additional capacity has been deployed across the network. These measures are designed to ensure the steady progression of consignments without disruption.

ABC Cargo emphasised that its objective during this period is to ensure its operational capabilities continue to perform consistently while handling elevated shipment volumes, maintaining reliability across both international and domestic sectors. Operational coordination has also been streamlined across all origin and destination points, particularly along key corridors across the Indian subcontinent.

Last-mile delivery operations have been strengthened to support timely deliveries during the Eid period, while customers continue to benefit from digital bookings, door-to-door services and real-time tracking capabilities.

With more than two decades of experience in cargo and logistics, ABC Cargo maintains a structured approach to seasonal demand, ensuring shipment flows remain stable and predictable across its network. All branches across the GCC are operating with extended working hours for customer convenience, with teams positioned to manage both international and domestic consignments efficiently.

ABC Cargo stated that its Eid Al Adha special services are designed to ensure shipments continue progressing as intended during this busy period, reaching where they matter, on time.