ABC Cargo boosts Eid Al Adha delivery capacity to keep UAE-GCC shipments on time

As the UAE approaches Eid Al Adha, a period marked by reflection, endurance, and joy, communities across the region prepare with a sense of anticipation. In a time where stability, preparedness, and dependable services are valued more than ever, ABC Cargo stands as assurance beyond borders.

To ensure transit flows remain unaffected by external dependencies, the company has aligned its arrangements for this period on timing, now increasingly critical for customers. The focus remains on maintaining flow and continuity, even as shipment volumes increase. To support the movement of higher volumes, additional capacity has been positioned across the network. These measures are structured to ensure the steady progression of consignments without disruption.

ABC Cargo emphasised that the objective during this period is to ensure its capabilities continue to perform consistently in handling elevated volumes, maintaining reliability across both international and domestic sectors. Operational coordination has been aligned across all origin and destination points, particularly in key corridors across the Indian subcontinent. Last-mile delivery has been strengthened to support timely delivery during the Eid period, with customers benefit from digital bookings, door-to-door service with real-time tracking.

With over two decades of experience in cargo and logistics, ABC Cargo maintains a structured approach to seasonal demand, ensuring shipment flows remain stable and predictable across its network. All branches across the GCC are operating with extended working hours for customer convenience, with teams positioned to manage both international and domestic consignments efficiently.

ABC Cargo stated that its Eid Al Adha special services are designed to ensure shipments progress as intended during this period, ensuring they reach where they matter, in time.