ABC CARGO announces prediction contest

Published: Sat 26 Nov 2022, 11:21 AM Last updated: Sat 26 Nov 2022, 11:23 AM

ABC Cargo recently announced the largest football prediction competition in conjunction with the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar. The competition began on November 20. In terms of the rewards offered, the prediction competition is perhaps the largest in the world. A brand-new BMW X1 will be awarded to the first prize winner. A golden ball weighing 50 grams of pure gold will be the second prize, and a golden boot weighing 25 grams of pure gold will be the third. Each match prediction will allow the contestants to win a Samsung smartphone, which means there will be 64 winners apart from the mega-winner list.

To join the contest, download the My Abc app from the play store or App store to receive a link and participate. Participants must correctly anticipate each match’s final score. Mega prize competitions would only begin after the knockout round. The number of predictions given in the knockout games will determine the Mega winner. Weekly results for daily match predictions will be released, along with the names of the winners.