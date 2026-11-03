ABB presents the world's first magnet-free IE6 motor for hazardous areas at ADIPEC 2026

ABB, a global technology leader in electrification and automation, introduced the IE6 Hyper-Efficiency SynRM motor – the world's first magnet-free motor certified to ATEX and IECEx requirements for use in hazardous areas at ADIPEC 2026.

The motor is being showcased at ADIPEC to highlight its potential to help operators across the Middle East reduce operating costs and advance their sustainability goals. By improving energy efficiency in hazardous industrial environments, the technology offers an opportunity to achieve significant energy savings while reducing carbon emissions.

Held under the patronage of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from November 2 to 5, 2026, ADIPEC brings together global energy leaders, projects and technologies shaping the future of the energy sector.

Speaking at ADIPEC, Milan Misra, regional head of sales, IEC Low Voltage Motors at ABB, said: "ABB is the world’s first manufacturer to offer the IE6 Hyper‑Efficiency motor for deployment in hazardous areas. The motor, with certification to ATEX and IECEx requirements enabling IE6 technology, is positioned as the ideal upgrade solution for pumps, fans and compressors."

"The new IE6 Increased safety motor, based on ABB’s magnet- and rare-earth-free synchronous reluctance (SynRM) technology, offers up to 60 per cent lower energy losses than the IE3 induction motors commonly used in Zones 1 and 2," he added.

"This enables operators to realise a major boost in energy efficiency and avoided carbon emissions in industries where gas, vapour or dust might be present, such as chemicals, marine, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals and food and beverage," Misra elaborated.

According to him, the IE6 SynRM Increased safety motor is certified for use with variable speed drives (VSDs) to offer accurate control and high efficiency throughout the whole speed range, even at partial loads.

"This makes it the ideal upgrade for standard IE3 induction motors in pumps, fans and compressors. Over a typical 20-year service life, the energy savings from switching just one motor up to IE6 would be €87,520, resulting in an eight-month payback period with 157,540 kg CO2 avoided—equivalent to 37 gasoline-powered passenger cars driven for a year," he said.

"In its Energy Efficiency report 2025, the IEA highlights the pressing need to make sustainable technology available as an affordable choice. And that is central to ABB’s own ‘engineered to outrun’ philosophy," said Stefan Floeck, president IEC LV Motors, ABB.

"With the world’s first IE6 Hyper‑Efficiency SynRM motor for hazardous areas, we now have the ideal solution for customers who must drive down their operating expenses while meeting stringent sustainability targets," he added.

The motor enables a more cost-effective installation with increased reliability and reduced maintenance.