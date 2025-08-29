Abaya Rally 5th edition set to scale new heights at Jebel Hafeet, Al Ain

The Abaya Rally, UAE’s first and iconic all-women’s empowerment drive, returns for its 5th edition on August 29–30, 2025, uniting 150 empowered women from across the UAE and GCC. This year’s rally promises a two-day celebration of empowerment, tradition, and adventure set against the majestic backdrop of Al Ain, GCC’s Tourism Capital of 2025. With its rich heritage and natural beauty, Al Ain serves as the perfect host city, symbolising the harmony of tradition and modernity.

Organised by Orbit Events, the Abaya Rally has become one of the UAE’s most celebrated annual platforms honouring Emirati Women’s Day. Following four successful editions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and its recent debut in Qatar, the rally continues to expand its footprint and make waves in the region. For the first time, the event will host not only Emirati women and residents but also distinguished guests from across the Gulf, creating a truly regional celebration of culture, resilience, and unity.

At the heart of this year’s rally is a bold and symbolic journey: women, adorned in elegant Abayas, will scale the iconic Jebel Hafeet mountains. This powerful statement of strength and progress echoes the edition’s vision and narrative “She Scales Heights, She Conquers.”

With every curve of the mountain road telling a story, determination meets grace, as the roar of engines blends with the flowing beauty of Abayas; a visual tribute to women’s ability to rise, lead, and inspire.

“The first Abaya Rally was unforgettable. It sparked a movement of sisterhood on wheels. Coming back now, I’m reminded that when women unite with passion, we don’t just ride or drive; we inspire and lead the way for generations to follow,” said Dr Roaa Talal, dentist and founder of Sisterhood, Saudi’s pioneering ladies’ motorcycle club.

The Abaya Rally will deliver a two-day immersive experience that blends empowerment with elegance. Beyond the drive, highlights include red carpet moments, inspiring panel talks, wellness and cultural segments, and a spectacular Abaya modest fashion showcase curated by Emirati designer Mariam Al Remeithi during a gala dinner.

Together, these elements create a dynamic platform for women to celebrate sisterhood, exchange ideas, and honour the true essence of empowerment. “This historic edition marks a milestone for us; not just in scale, but in spirit,” said Pragna Vaya, managing director of Orbit Events. “The Abaya Rally is more than a drive; it is a movement of empowerment, unity, and purpose. By bringing together Emirati women, expats, and GCC trailblazers to Al Ain, we’re building bridges of collaboration and celebrating the power of women who continue to inspire generations.” she added.

The Abaya Rally proudly aligns with the vision of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, ‘Mother of the Nation,’ whose tireless efforts have advanced the role of Emirati women across all sectors. This year’s Emirati Women’s Day theme is “Hand in Hand, We Celebrate 50 Years” which pays tribute to five decades of Emirati women’s remarkable achievements while underscoring the importance of partnership and community in shaping the nation’s progress.

“Being an Emirati woman means carrying forward a legacy of vision, resilience, and leadership. For fifty years, our nation has empowered women to dream bigger, lead boldly, and inspire others. Today, we continue that journey with pride, nurturing talent, shaping leaders, and proving that the future is ours to create.” stated Abeer Al-Matrooshi, CEO, life coach and talent builder.

As the Abaya Rally returns to the stage in Al Ain, it reaffirms its role as not just a drive, but a movement that celebrates women’s strength, ambition, and unity, proving that when women scale heights together, they conquer with purpose.

The event highlights include:

Dates: August 29–30, 2025

Location: Al Ain, Jebel Hafeet

Participants: 150+ women from the UAE and GCC

Features: All-women drive, red carpet, panel discussions, gala dinner, and modest Abaya fashion

About Abaya Rally The Abaya Rally is the UAE’s first all-women drive, celebrating empowerment and cultural pride while fostering unity and diversity. Centered around the abaya as a symbol of identity, modesty, and strength, the rally intertwines tradition and motoring passion with a forward-looking vision of progress.

For more updates, follow Instagram @abayarally.