AB De Villiers opens up on playing franchise cricket

Published: Tue 28 Mar 2023, 9:55 AM Last updated: Tue 28 Mar 2023, 9:57 AM

AB De Villiers, a Pretorian right-arm 360-degree batter known for spectacular strike rate across all formats, sheds light on the future of South Africa T20 cricket and the challenges of playing in multiple formats in an interview. Sunrise Eastern Cap’s victory over Pretoria Capitals in SA20 final might have surprised betters as odds were in favour of PC but it is the victory of cricket, especially for the future of the game in the continent.

Playing with the international best cricketing talents in SA20 helped groom young domestic talents like Dewald Brevis. When asked about similarities with Indian star T20 player Suryakumar Yadav, the former SA national team captain said that there are some similarities in the way they approach the game.

“They are both really aggressive, they want to take the bowlers on and they don’t let the bowlers settle,” said De Villiers adding that Dewald is young as compared to Yadav and he still has a lot to learn.

Applauding Yadav’s consistent performance in IPL, he said: “He came a long way having performed well for the Mumbai Indians at the IPL,” adding, “But they both excite me a lot.”

On the importance of playing with experienced international talents in franchise cricket, De Villiers said: “It’s difficult to put into words the value of spending time with some of the best players in the world from different countries.”

Recalling his days playing for Delhi Daredevil in his first IPL and spending time with Glen McGrath, Tilakaratne Dilshan, and many others in the dressing room, De Villiers said: “The impact that had on my game was immense.”

“You can see how my game went to the next level from 2008 onwards,” he added.

“You pick up so many hints and tips for your own game by watching how the best players prepare,” he said, adding: “And if you take on board one or two things, it will make you a much better player.”

Speaking about the impact of franchise cricket on domestic cricket, De Villiers said that SA20 “can only be good for our cricket that is for sure.”

Adding further, he said that SA20 will give players global exposure, leading to new global opportunities for domestic players.

On the hectic cricket schedule, De Villiers said that there are obviously scheduling issues, but we have to make sure players coming from franchise cricket tournaments must remain committed to international cricket and see it as the ultimate goal.

“One cannot deny the excitement around franchise cricket,” he said, adding that this makes scheduling jobs extremely difficult for the ICC.