Aapka CFO launched its services in the Middle East

Published: Fri 30 Sep 2022, 11:21 AM Last updated: Fri 30 Sep 2022, 11:23 AM

Established in 2021, this Mumbai-based start-up aims to provide affordable financial services to start-ups as well as big companies. Their diverse services include cost management and revenue management. Aapka CFO is driven by the passion for helping start-ups climb the ladder of growth and profit. It has emerged as an outstanding example that challenges trivial ways by re-engineering the product and technology of the business to scale it to greater heights.

Numerous start-ups have benefited from the services of Aapka CFO. It has opened up multiple revenue generation streams for its client’s businesses. Aapka CFO has also helped in making the businesses eligible for fund-raising, which is a task for even businesses with great ideas. The co-founders and team of Aapka CFO stated that they understand the pain points of a growing start-up and together, the team wants to solve those problems.

Gathering cheers and impressive feedback from the existing clientele, Ronak Soni, CEO of Aapka CFO, is ready to embark upon the journey of revolutionising businesses in the Middle East.

On their visit to UAE, Ronak Soni, CEO, Aapka CFO, said: “Receiving immense support from around the globe feels grateful. Our connections in the Middle East have been far long wanting us to expand our services there, hence we had to do it anyway. With our services launched for the market, we aim to help businesses from the key perspective of re-engineering and re-defining technology, among various other verticals that we cater to.”

Soni has over 14 years of experience in banking, finance trade and advisory, and start-up mentoring. He also has led two of his successful start-ups and was an angel investor for two start-ups as well.

Along with Chirag Trivedi, MD, and Manish Chotalia, CMO, Aapka CFO has concentrated their efforts on gathering expert advisories to help budding entrepreneurs accelerate growth.

Their outstanding initiative of helping farmers just at INR 1/- and women entrepreneurs just at INR 101/- has received a lot of praise across India.

Setting its foot in the UAE, Aapka CFO envisions making its customer’s dreams into reality and continually aspires to expand. Soon to be launched 'Karzistan Fintech Private Limited', which will cater to both individuals and companies, the firm eventually plans to set up its venture capital.

To know more about it, visit: http://www.aapkacfo.com