Aanacart officially launches online portal in the UAE

The brand was launched by Dr Mohammad Saeed Al Kindi, former minister of environment and water department, the UAE.

The UAE-based e-commerce portal Aanacart.com was officially launched during the Mmde Thrissur Pooram event held at Dubai Etisalat Academy, with a crowd of more than 8,000 participants. The brand was launched by Dr Mohammad Saeed Al Kindi, former minister of environment and water department, the UAE.

Also present was Ashraf Thamarassey, one of the renowned social workers in the UAE, along with Siddique Osman, CEO, and Rajan Marath, managing director of Aanacart.com respectively.

Salim Kammala, director commercial of Aanacart.com; Jibin Jayan, director procurement of Aanacart.com; Shibu Kurup, director marketing of Aanacart.com; and other dignitaries and were also present at the launch.

The portal sells vegetable, fish, seafood, meat, poultry, steaks, fillets, ready-to-cook products and other processed foods, grocery and fresh flowers at a reasonable price. Currently, the e-store aims to serve all residents of Dubai, Sharjah, and Ajman and plans to expand its offerings all over the UAE, Middle East and India in the near future.

Aanacart.com specialises in providing quality products with best competitive prices and special offers to its customers through free and express delivery service.