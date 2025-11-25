Aamal Company Q.P.S.C. added to S&P Pan Arab Composite Index

Aamal Company Q.P.S.C. (QSE: AHCS), a Qatari conglomerate, has announced its inclusion in the S&P Pan Arab Composite Index, marking a key milestone in the company’s regional market recognition and investor visibility. This development reflects Aamal’s consistent growth, financial stability, and diversified portfolio performance across industrial, property, and managed services sectors.

The inclusion underscores Aamal’s growing relevance among listed companies in the Middle East and is expected to increase exposure to regional and international institutional investors.

In 2024, Aamal reported revenues of QAR 2.1 billion and achieved net income growth of 17.7 per cent, maintaining a stable annual dividend of QAR 0.06 per share. As of October 2025, the company’s shares are trading at approximately QAR 0.82, within a 52-week range of QAR 0.745 to QAR 0.979, reinforcing investor confidence in its performance.

“Being added to the S&P Pan Arab Composite Index is a strong endorsement of Aamal’s consistent results and long-term strategy,” said ﻿﻿Ahmad Khalifa, PR manager of Aamal Company Q.P.S.C. “We continue to focus on sustainable expansion while contributing to Qatar’s Vision 2030.”

The recent developments include: