Aafiya unveils new brand identity reflecting company's objective to ‘Be the first choice TPA in the health insurance industry’

Published: Tue 4 Apr 2023, 11:48 AM Last updated: Tue 4 Apr 2023, 11:51 AM

To meet the evolving needs of the stakeholders, Aafiya, the UAE’s leading TPA, announced the launch of its new brand identity with ‘enhanced digital solutions, new brand image, new collaborations, and enhanced services’ at a gala event in Palazzo Versace, Dubai.

The transformation efforts aim to enhance focus, using expertise, experience, and technology, on making healthcare accessible with faster administration. “Since the establishment of the Aafiya in the year 2013, we’re in the business of making people’s lives healthier, and happier and being with them in their hour of need. The organisation has built the best health insurance service provider in the region by allowing consumers to access healthcare with streamlined, faster, unique experience,” said Ali Zaidi, general manager, Aafiya. “We now take pride in being an agile company that is able to adapt and transform quickly, because we believe such companies are what the market needs in the 21st century. We bring full energy, new perspective and a fresh outlook through smart solutions to meet customer needs and aspirations. ‘’

The relaunch was revealed at a VIP event in Dubai, presided by chief guest Humaid Al Qutami, and attended by 300 respected industry leaders and policymakers representing the government, and insurance industry. Aafiya introduced a new company purpose — ‘Be the First Choice TPA in the Health Insurance Industry’ — and an updated its brand image.

The new visual identity will appear across all of Aafiya’s channels, and the company has also adopted the colour dark navy blue and turquoise, denoting trustworthiness and stability — which is an important quality in the BFSI (banking, finance services and insurance) industry. One of the cornerstones of the relaunch is the company’s mission ‘to simplify the healthcare journey’ by uncomplicating journeys of stakeholders.

The firm is ramping up efforts to execute key strategies in sync with technology and transforming their processes internally and externally for improved services of their valued partners. These efforts are aimed at adding value to members, insurance partners, and partner healthcare providers.

“For over the last decade, millions of consumers and insurers have trusted Aafiya for managing their health insurance delivery channels. As part of our growth strategy, Aafiya seeks to constantly innovate to match the ever-changing needs of the new-age consumers. The upcoming refreshed version of our services portfolio is a testament to our commitment to providing sustainable growth in this ecosystem with the aid of modern technologies, implementation analytics, and innovative healthcare solutions for improving operational efficiencies," added Zaidi.

The event concluded with a felicitation ceremony, wherein some of the most influential leaders in the sector were recognised for their contribution by the chief guest. The list included: Wessam Ibrahim, senior manager - head of the health insurance department at Insurance House PSC, Charlotte Riondet, chief executive officer at International Modern Hospital, Mahmoud Shalab, head senior VP, health insurance department at Union Insurance, Dr Yashar Ali, MD and acting CEO at Canadian Specialist Hospital, Abdulla Al Nuaimi, chief executive officer at Dubai National Insurance and Reinsurance, Akbar Moideen Thhumbay, vice-president Healthcare Division at Thumbay Group, Nabil Shanawani, assistant general manager at Al - Buhaira National Insurance, Abbas Al Abdali, COO at Amina Healthcare Group, Abdul Mohsin Jaber, chief executive officer at Al-Sagr National Insurance Company, Avinash Babur, CEO and founder of InsuranceMarket.ae, Raza Siddiqui - group CEO - Arabian Healthcare Group, Dr Stuart Bennett, chief executive officer at Al Sharq Healthcare, Farid Lutfi, general secretary at Emirates Insurance Association, and Ali Lutfi, Dubai Health Insurance Corporation, Dubai Health Authority.