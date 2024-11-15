AAA Real Estate Development unveils Ocean Tower

AAA Real Estate Development, a leader in Dubai’s premium property market, revealed its latest architectural marvel, 'Ocean Tower', at a grand event held at the Palazzo Versace Dubai. The exclusive launch event attracted a select group of real estate connoisseurs, investors, and VIPs, all eager to witness the unveiling of a revolutionary addition to the city's luxury skyline. Guests were treated to an evening celebrating innovation, modern design, and AAA Real Estate Development's continued commitment to setting new standards in luxury living.

Kamran Malik, CEO of Al Ansari Group, said: "Ocean Tower is one of the most carefully curated projects by Ahmed Al Ansari Real Estate Development. Located in Dubai Island, this building is designed to offer unparalleled views of the marina and boasts world-class facilities including visual decks, a 60,000 ft² podium top facility, and the first-ever lazy river in a residential building," Malik explained. He further highlighted the project's prime location, noting that its new bridge connection reduces the drive time from Jumeirah to Dubai Island to just 7 to 10 minutes.

The launch event was also attended by Athar Khawaja, CEO of Footprint Real Estate, and Hamid Khawaja, director of operations and sales at Footprint Real Estate, both esteemed collaborators in this monumental project. Khawaja expressed his pride in partnering with AAA Real Estate Development, having previously worked on the highly successful Orchid Residence in Dubai Science Park. “Ocean Tower will undoubtedly be another testament to AAA’s commitment to delivering the best to their clients,” he said.

The evening reached its pinnacle with the dramatic reveal of Ocean Tower's architectural model by Ahmed Al Ansari, CEO of AAA Real Estate Development. The intricate model captured the essence of the project, showcasing the innovative design and luxury features that make Ocean Tower a standout in Dubai’s luxury real estate market. Reflecting on the company’s storied history, Essa Al Ansari, group director of Al Ansari Group, spoke about the family legacy behind the project. "Our journey began in 1945 with my great-grandfather founding Redha Al Ansari Exchange. From there, construction has been integral to our family for five generations. Ocean Tower is a continuation of this legacy, and it inspires us every day," he shared. Ocean Tower redefines luxury living, offering expansive floor plans, starlit ceilings, and breathtaking views. Each residence is crafted with the finest materials, ensuring an opulent living experience. The tower's amenities include a stunning infinity pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center, mini golf, jogging tracks, a luxurious sauna, and more. The centerpiece is the lazy river, a first in residential developments, offering a unique and relaxing experience for residents. In addition to its luxurious apartments, Ocean Tower features gourmet kitchens, elegant living areas, expansive bedrooms, and private balconies with refined glass balustrades. Every detail reflects AAA Real Estate Development's commitment to excellence, providing residents with a lifestyle beyond comparison.

The unveiling of Ocean Tower signals the start of a new era in Dubai's luxury real estate market. As one of the city's most prestigious addresses, Ocean Tower embodies Dubai's vision for world-class infrastructure, combining aesthetics, functionality, and wellness to create exceptional living spaces. With its unrivalled amenities, strategic location, and commitment to quality, Ocean Tower sets a new benchmark for luxury residences in Dubai.