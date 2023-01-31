A&A Associate register record 3,000 new companies in 2022

Dubai consultancy caps off productive year as world’s fastest growing business setup firm; bags prestigious Global Business Outlook Award for unprecedented numbers

Published: Tue 31 Jan 2023, 1:46 PM

A top Dubai consultancy has helped set up a record 3,000 new companies in the UAE in the year 2022, marking a strong 25 per cent year-on-year growth.

A&A Associate LLC rode the waves of a drastically changing landscape in the UAE’s economy to come out convincingly on top last year with 3,125 company formations. Of the new entities set up by A&A Associate over the last 12 months, an overwhelming 28 per cent are e-commerce companies with consulting firms occupying 22 per cent share of the overall pie. Traditional trading companies established last year by A&A Associate occupy the third place with a 20 per cent share, followed closely by companies in the travel and tourism sector (18 per cent). Both logistics and fintech contributed six per cent each to the overall figures in 2022.

“These numbers are exceptional for any company in Dubai, and they only reflect the strong growth trajectory that we are currently forging as a leading, full-service business consultancy in the country providing diversified auxiliary services like litigation and auditing and also the strength of the diversified non-oil driven economy that’s booming in the emirate,” said Robin Philip, founder and Group CEO of A&A. “And it’s not just about new company formations. We were involved in over 150 accounting and bookkeeping engagements, more than 300 auditing projects, 500+ VAT compliance engagements last year and all this while adding over 150 strong members to our overall staff to cope up with the unprecedented demand,” added Philip whose group, consistently rated one of Dubai’s best audit firm and accounting services company, earlier last July capped a Dh5m turnover in a single month. In a first, they also handed out over 200 new freezone licenses in a “true reflection of UAE's strong business sentiment and a record growth in the post-Covid era."

Robin Philip, founder and Group CEO, A&A.

Of awards and winning big

A&A’s strong finish in 2022 returned multiple awards but one that stood out at the end of year for A&A Associate was the Global Business Outlook Award 2022 for the ‘fastest growing business setup consultancy’. “The Award extends across public and private sectors, marking a testament to the work of A&A Associates in terms of performance, innovation and drive to create industry value,” said Philip whose company has also been awarded the ‘Top Performing Channel Partner for the year for 2022' by Sharjah Media Free Zone. Earlier last year the Dubai consultancy was awarded the title for helping set up over 2,500 companies across the UAE in 2021.

Other UAE Free Zones also recognised the work of A&A Associate, awarding them with platinum partnerships. The Sharjah Research & Technology Innovations, Shams, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) and Meydan were among the free zones to do so.

Besides opening two more offices and creating more jobs within, A&A Associate also put a solid sustainability drive in place. Top monthly performers within the company continue to be rewarded with recognition and some prizes. “Our employees are the cornerstone of our company,” added Philip.

As a master consultant, A&A Associate offer services such as pre-setup business feasibility and budgets, the business setup processes, VAT and auditing, trademark and patent registration, PRO, banking and visa solutions, copyright and industrial designs, etc, all under one roof.

Personal milestones and core business ethics

“Apart from the successful list of deliverables in the company’s own audit, there were other initiatives that were very personal and gratifying in nature as well to the company’s core ethics and professional future, and that is why 2022 will remain a landmark year for A&A Associate,” said Phillip whose team also undertook fresh new challenges in 2022 as part of their CSR activities. Among those initiatives, A&A Associate sponsored the Kalari Club Dubai’s Guinness Book record feat of maximum participation for Kalaripayattu, a martial art form, in partnership with Dubai Police. The record saw 270 students perform in the shape of a falcon on account of UAE National Day celebrations on December 2. A rally to appreciate the police and all government entities also was held with their support.

Going with the latest technological trends and global expansion aims of A&A Associate, they also collaborated for the first time with UK-based global expansion platform Centuro Global and its mobility tech platform while also joining hands as partners with the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce.

