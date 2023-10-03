A&A Associate: Leading the way with superbrands status and multiple awards in 2023

Team A&A after winning the Superbrands award for excellence in branding

Published: Tue 3 Oct 2023, 4:53 PM Last updated: Tue 3 Oct 2023, 4:54 PM

In a glittering ceremony that celebrated excellence in the business world, A&A Associate LLC stood out as a true champion. The UAE Superbrands Council has recognised A&A Associate as a deserving recipient of Superbrands status for Dubai Business Setup companies, placing it among other prominent brands in the UAE.

Remarkably, A&A Associate is the only consulting company in the UAE to have achieved both the Superbrands and Great Place to Work awards in a single calendar year. In the past year, the company has received several awards, including the prestigious GBO Award from Global Business Outlook, a renowned UK publication, which named A&A as the fastest growing consulting firm in the world.

Robin Philip, founder and CEO of A&A Associate

Superbrands is awarded to the most outstanding brands in their fields. Having Superbrands status strengthens a brand's position and adds prestige while reassuring consumers and suppliers that they are buying the best brand.

Over the past 29 years, Superbrands has evaluated brands in 90 countries around the world and is the world's largest independent arbiter. Customers willing to pay a premium for Superbrands have a strong perception of the brand. It provides companies with a significant competitive advantage, both emotionally and physically.

A&A Associate has long been recognised as a pioneer in the field of business setup services in the UAE. In addition to being a leading Dubai business setup company, A&A Associate houses chartered accountants, lawyers, and consultants that offer a variety of legal, auditing, accounting, and management consulting services tailored to meet the needs of different businesses.

“Having achieved the Superbrands award for business setup services is more than a milestone, it is a pledge of continued excellence,” said Robin Philip, founder and CEO at A&A Associate.

With each passing year, business volumes have also increased. A&A closed 444 businesses in May and 539 businesses in September. Additionally, they were awarded top channel partner status by RAKEZ, SHAMS, and Meydan Free Zones.

A&A Associate's Superbrands award reflects their unwavering commitment to excellence in business setup services. As a result of their dedication to simplifying the process for entrepreneurs and businesses, they have set a standard for excellence in the UAE, and they are well-positioned to continue their success.

Visit www.aaconsultancy.ae/dubai/ if you are someone looking to set up a new business anywhere in the UAE and need assistance.

Watch the highlights of the Superbrands 2023 awards video:

https://youtu.be/DiNZ4Vc5ZLI