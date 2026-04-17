A&A Associate launches free expert guidance on finance, marketing and asset protection for businesses

A&A Associate has launched a free advisory programme giving UAE business owners direct access to specialist guidance across financial advisory, marketing, and asset protection.

The initiative comes as UAE business owners face pressure on multiple fronts. Corporate tax enforcement is maturing, e-invoicing mandates are approaching, and global trade uncertainty is squeezing margins.

For the programme, A&A Associate has partnered with Mosaic Digital, a local marketing agency, and Momentum, a corporate services provider. The three organisations came together for a live expert-led webinar on April 16 and now extend the same expertise to individual attention through free one-on-one consultations.

SME owners and entrepreneurs across the UAE can register for a free 30-minute session with a specialist in the area most relevant to their business.

Financial Advisory: On the financial side, advisors will help owners map their cash position and identify where the numbers are masking a deeper problem. "Until you understand your numbers, your business will keep feeling profitable without actually growing. Most businesses don't know what's wrong until it shows up in their cash flow or tax. This programme is about getting that clarity before it becomes a problem," said Sandeep Anand, general manager, A&A Tax Consultancy.

Marketing: Marketing specialists will focus on spend efficiency over volume. "We want to help business owners stay visible without overspending. In every crisis, the first thing to disappear is the marketing budget. But the most overlooked strategy isn't about doing more. It's about understanding what actually works." said Shubhang Bhattacharya, Director of Mosaic Digital.

Asset Protection: On the asset protection front, advisors will address a structural vulnerability common among business owners: without a properly drafted and registered will, assets built over years of work may not transfer to intended beneficiaries under the UAE's default legal frameworks. “I’ve seen what happens when UAE families are left without a plan: frozen accounts, stalled businesses, loved ones navigating a system that wasn’t designed for them. At Momentum, we specialise in asset protection — in particular Wills and Foundations — the two structures that ensure the people you’ve worked for are protected long after you’re gone. This consultation is where that starts” said Sharjeel Akhtar, managing partner, Momentum.

To register for a free 30-minute consultation, visit: https://www.aaconsultancy.ae/dubai/navigating-businesses-through-uncertain-times