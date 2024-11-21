A visionary approach to fostering young talent and empowering future leaders: Sobha Realty

PNC Menon believes in “building people before buildings".

Sobha Realty, a global leader in luxury real estate, has announced the elevation of Ashish Parakh as its chief sales and marketing officer. This appointment highlights Sobha Realty’s firm belief in nurturing talent from within, empowering individuals who demonstrate grit, potential, and dedication to excellence.

At the heart of Sobha Realty’s ethos is the principle articulated by its visionary founder, PNC Menon, who believes in “building people before buildings". This commitment is woven into the fabric of the organization, fostering a culture where talent is identified, developed, and given the opportunity to flourish.

PNC Menon elaborates: "At Sobha, we believe in investing in people who exhibit determination and passion. It is our responsibility to provide them with the tools, guidance, and opportunities to grow into leaders who will shape the future of the industry."

Ashish Parakh demonstrates this philosophy, having begun his journey as a management trainee and steadily rising to, at the age of 31, leading a team of over 700 professionals across key functions, including sales, marketing, channel relations, sales operations, and hospitality. His leadership ensures seamless collaboration across these verticals, contributing significantly to Sobha Realty’s continued success. Reflecting on his journey, Ashish Parakh shared: "Sobha Realty’s belief in my potential and their commitment to my growth have been pivotal in shaping my career. The trust and empowerment I’ve experienced here are unmatched and inspire me to deliver excellence every day." Sobha Realty’s approach to talent development emphasizes identifying potential, fostering leadership through mentorship, and creating opportunities for individuals to take on meaningful responsibilities early in their careers. This ethos has earned the company recognition as one of the ‘Best Workplaces for Millennials 2024’ by Great Place to Work Middle East, further cementing its position as a preferred employer.

As Sobha Realty expands its footprint regionally and globally, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing talent and creating leaders from within. By investing in people, Sobha continues to build a future rooted in innovation, excellence, and shared success.