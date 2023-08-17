A triumph of determination: Marco's remarkable recovery journey

Each day, people around the world are facing various health issues and finding it difficult to recover, but there are stories of hope and success that encourage us to stay positive

This individual's journey is an inspiring example of how dedication, hard work, and determination can help someone overcome any obstacle in life. This is the story of a patient who overcame all odds and made an incredible recovery with the help of a dedicated interdisciplinary team of professionals. Marco, a 46-year-old man with a passion for marathon running, was out jogging when he suddenly felt dizzy and collapsed. He was rushed to the nearest hospital, where it was discovered that he had suffered a stroke, resulting in right-side paralysis. Marco was devastated at the thought of not being able to run or function normally.

He was admitted to NMC Provita for intensive inpatient rehabilitation, on September 8, 2022, presenting with weakness in his right arm and leg and inability to stand or walk on his own. The multidisciplinary rehabilitation team at NMC Provita worked tirelessly with Marco, providing him with a tailored rehabilitation plan that allowed him to regain his hope and guide him through his recovery journey to regain his temporarily lost skills.

With his unwavering determination and the support of his parents, Marco made incredible progress during his stay. He gradually regained movement in his limbs and learned how to use the affected limbs to aid in his functional recovery. He underwent intensive physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy to help him relearn essential skills.

On December 24, 2022, when Marco got discharged, he was finally able to walk on his own again. He was overjoyed with his progress and thanked the team at NMC Provita for the

remarkable rehabilitation services. With the confidence he gained through his rehabilitation journey, Marco began training to run again, and he now feels optimistic about participating in marathons once more.

Marco's story is a testament to the power of perseverance and the importance of quality rehabilitation care. With the right support, stroke survivors can overcome their challenges and achieve remarkable feats, including pursuing their passions and dreams.

Methagowsic Velayutham is a physiotherapist at Provita (NMC).