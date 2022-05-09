A Toastmaster Club that serves the community

safah Toastmasters members during their Annual Gathering conducted in March 2022

Published: Mon 9 May 2022, 4:37 PM Last updated: Mon 9 May 2022, 4:40 PM

Residents who all are staying in the Mussafah area might have heard of Mussafah Toastmasters, a toastmasters club that serves the community. Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organisation that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo. – US, the organisation's membership exceeds 300,000 in more than 15,800 clubs in 149 countries. Though Mussafah has many residential communities that include people with different professional backgrounds, the Toastmasters programme helped many of them mold themselves. Current president, Deepak Deth said that the club was getting a lot of calls since the pandemic had started as people were really looking for a platform to upskill themselves, and knowing the benefits of Toastmasters made the majority join quickly without a second thought. Mussafah Toastmasters celebrated a decade in 2021 and still many founders are with the club, and this gives inspiration to new joiners. Now the club is running a membership drive to attract new members and interested people can get in touch with vice president membership – Mukesh Achari.