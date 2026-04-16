A timeless memory: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle’s visit to Kanz Jewels remembered

The world is mourning the loss of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, an icon whose voice defined generations and transcended borders. As tributes pour in from across the globe, a cherished memory from Dubai’s renowned Kanz Jewels stands as a beautiful reminder of her grace, warmth, and timeless elegance.

During one of her visits to Dubai, Asha Bhosle visited Kanz Jewels, where she spent time exploring the brand’s exquisite collections. Known for her refined taste and appreciation for artistry, she admired the intricate craftsmanship and selected pieces that reflected her classic yet vibrant personality.

What makes this visit truly unforgettable is the heartfelt note she personally penned for Anil Dhanak, managing director of Kanz Jewels. Written in her own hand, the note remains a treasured keepsake for the brand — a symbol of her kindness, humility, and the genuine connection she shared with those she met.

Recalling the moment, Anil Dhanak shared: "It was an absolute honour to host Asha ji at our showroom. Her presence brought an aura of warmth and positivity. She was incredibly gracious, and the note she left behind is something we will always cherish. Today, as we remember her, it feels like losing a part of our own family."

Her visit was not just a celebrity appearance, it was a moment of cultural significance, where music, legacy, and craftsmanship came together. The images from that day, along with her handwritten message, now hold even deeper emotional value.

As the world bids farewell to a legend, Kanz Jewels pays tribute to Asha Bhosle not only as an unparalleled artist, but as a beautiful soul whose legacy will continue to inspire generations.