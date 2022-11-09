A success story of SJ Global Investments that have made mark in the investment industry

By Deepak Jain Published: Wed 9 Nov 2022, 11:32 AM Last updated: Wed 9 Nov 2022, 11:38 AM

The Covid-19 pandemic, global supply chain crisis, increased inflation rates, and the global energy crisis are only a fraction of major global events that have happened in the past two years alone. With so many historic economic events shaking up the globe, the effects that they have had on individuals, organisations and countries have been colossal. Large MNCs filed for bankruptcy in the past few years, proving that the majority of industries have suffered great losses — with no one being truly safe.

If large corporations have struggled to keep afloat in recent years, what does that mean for companies on a smaller scale? Unfortunately, being a smaller shark in the business ocean does not make things easier. If anything, it’s more challenging. Taking a look at leading investment fund SJ Global Investments, the first question coming to mind might be, 'How have they continued to be successful throughout such turbulent times? What are they doing differently from the rest?'

Who is SJ Global Investments?

Leading the private investment industry, SJ Global has cemented its name across 27 different countries with its head office based in Dubai, and a strong presence across the middle east and Africa. With so many investment firms across the globe, what makes SJ Global different? How have they managed to show positive results in the turbulent economic environment? A key element that sets SJ Global apart from the rest, is its mission to give back to less fortunate communities, through its multiple ESG-focused projects and the new venture - Global Green Fund.

What is ESG?

Environmental Social Governance. Albeit not a new term, ESG has been making waves in the investment industry, pushing organisations to invest in companies that have a positive impact on the environmental and social well-being of the planet. Whether the goal is to reduce their carbon footprint or reach out to empower women in developing countries, SJ Global is at the forefront of bringing ESG projects into the limelight, while simultaneously allowing their clients to make potential high returns on their investments.

With SJ Global's latest venture, Global Green Fund, their commitment to promoting carbon-neutral projects has catapulted them into their mission of supporting global climate change and sustainability. Some objectives of the Global Green Fund include the likes of developing a cumulative pool of 10 Million hectares of agri-forests globally, developing carbon neutral technologies globally, incorporating carbon credits exchange and much more.

Successful SJ Global Investment projects

Being a hub for gold, chrome, lithium, platinum and tantalite mining, the Zimbabwe mining industry has reached a major milestone after signing a joint venture alongside SJ Global Investments Hong Kong. With the project seeing 500 million Euros being invested into the sustainable mining of these resources, the results of this project are looking positive for not only the Zimbabwean mining industry but for the economy as a whole.

With a passion for supporting young entrepreneurs to enter the market, SJ Global launched their Young Apprenticeship Programme in which one lucky 18-30 year old could win the business support package of a lifetime. In this in-kind apprentice scheme, young entrepreneurs have the chance to win, in-kind, £50,000, which will include desk space in their offices, 20 hours worth of mentoring from the SJ Global team, a six-page website, social media management and much more. All of the necessary resources and tools needed for young entrepreneurs to jumpstart their businesses are made possible through this initiative.

The future is in the hands of SJ Global Investment

Looking to the future, Neil Walsh, group managing director, SJ Global Investment, has spoken about the team's prospects within Uganda, looking to invest in key sectors, including infrastructure development, commercial agriculture, mining, information technology, health sectors and education. With these core pillars in mind, SJ Global is hoping to help steer the Ugandan economy in a positive direction as a recovery of post-Covid-19 effects, as part of the country's 2040 National Development Plan.

The future is now

Looking at the goals, mission, and past and future projects of SJ Global, what makes this firm truly stand out from the rest is its dedication to a larger cause. Traditionally speaking, businesses exist to make profits. What sets successful companies apart from the rest, however, is their passion and dedication to go beyond being simply an engine for profit, and truly making a difference to the world, no matter how large or small. SJ Global has truly made a mark in the industry through its goal of building a brighter future across environmental and social disciplines. With this mindset and ethos in mind, there is no doubt that SJ Global will continue to lead the investment market. Are you ready to invest in a better future together with SJ Global?

Deepak Jain is an independent blockchain publicist.