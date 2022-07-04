A sneak peek into the life of Chihab and Nour Merhi

Published: Mon 4 Jul 2022, 12:08 PM

Covid-19 would have proved a dismay to many, but to Chihab Merhi and Nour Ramadan Merhi, a Lebanese couple living in Dubai, it had a different story to tell.

What started with posting fun videos during the pandemic, has now become the way of life for this couple. “When Covid-19 hit, the entire world was grappled with fear and anxiety. We were still in Lebanon, and the country was not just suffering from the pandemic, but also an economic crisis. To make things light, we started posting fun videos. Social media was our tool to reach out to the community and encourage them to stay positive. We were lucky, that our videos were taken up in the right spirit and we served as a source of entertainment to several individuals,” said Chihab. Chihab is a mechanical engineer and is now working as a sales manager in the oil and gas sector in the UAE.

“The world has been very kind to us. We wouldn’t call ourselves ‘influencers’, rather just a normal couple, who with the love and support of the people around us have grown step by step,” said Nour. Nour is an architect and works as an assistant manager with a holiday home company in the UAE.

Chihab and Nour are newlyweds, having got married last summer. They have known each other since 2011 but met only in 2018. They clicked since their first meeting, calling it ‘love at first sight.’

“When we first started posting our videos, we had no idea that this will be a hit. Our aim was to share our fun moments together. Soon, people started noticing our videos and asked us to keep sharing more of these. This was the beginning, and since then, we have been creating content that we want people around us to enjoy,” said the couple.

Chihab and Nour believe in the power of spontaneity and genuineness, and their videos are a reflection of that. “As content creators today, our main goal when representing a community or brand is to follow our own authentic style. We believe that our spontaneous, humble, and fun approach is the way forward to winning hearts. We try not to ape or copy and believe that honest and transparent creations are the best sellers,” added the couple.

While Chihab and Nour ensure that there’s never a dull moment in their lives or the lives of their social communities, they plan to explore several other areas that have not been discovered yet. As they say, 'Sky’s the limit to our dreams'.