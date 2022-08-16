A serial entrepreneur Tanweer Ahmed and his devotion to make lives better
Many dreams are revolving around us, some that seem impossible to reach and others that are easily grasped.
The diversity of this world is great, and not one person has the same story to tell as another; including Tanweer Ahmed. Ever since he can remember he has been finding ways to be independent and a successful Leader. Leaders in companies oftentimes have to work hard and lead others to work hard as well. Tanweer Ahmed, since the moment he left Pakistan for good in the 80s, has been excelling in every single initiative that he has taken. Dedication is attractive to customers. Ultimately, the leadership shown through dedication and passion play a major part in the successful journey.
Tanweer Ahmed is a brand, a person, and a company that owns several top-notch companies. He has built himself into this with years of toil and struggle. The small-town boy got here to the USA with big goals in his heart. Despite having a massive language barrier, and cultural differences, He ultimately started running the food industry in California. After a huge amount of struggle, he started a transportation company.
This is where he met the federal reserve vice chairman and afterwards sent him the idea as to how they can revive the banking industry. With the acceptance, he got his 1st massive fulfillment of becoming one of the largest agencies in 5 one-of-a-kind different states on the west coast aspect. He shifted his industry to food again with a bang and he added some food chains to his portfolio like KFC, pizza hut, and Taco Bell. He believes, that with loyalty, integrity, and honesty, no person can stop your fulfillment.
With an individual being hands-on, he effectively redirected towards the energy business when on one occasion in the wake of viewing his benefit and misfortune explanation which had an enormous lump of cost as energy. In the wake of occupying all the experience and learnings of advisors and designers, he was at last ready to open up an energy organization. That’s not it. With his passion for cricket in his heart, he left his hometown and flew to the USA. But that also never diminished his love for the game. Widely spreading his wings in the USA Market as a successful Businessman still his evenings would be spent playing cricket. Day by Day, his passion grew more and it was then that he decided to build the largest Cricket Stadium in the USA.
Tanweer Ahmed is not just an entrepreneur, mentor but also a person with philanthropy in his roots. He has actively been involved in financing Weddings of Girls in his homeland like his mother used to do. He has donated acres of land for the establishment of Islamic School and Muslim Graveyard in USA.
The self-made man is often portrayed as a story of rags to riches. A person who overcomes any obstacle thrown at him or her and defies all odds. Such is the story of Tanweer Ahmed.