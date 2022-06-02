A real saving from Realtor on a Harley and InsuranceMarket.ae

Published: Thu 2 Jun 2022, 9:00 AM

We’re sure you’ve all heard the term ‘getting on the ladder’ when it comes to the real estate market but have you ever heard of ‘getting on a Harley’? We must confess we hadn’t, so were intrigued when we heard about InsuranceMarket.ae’s latest partnership with local TikTok and Instagram sensation Realtor on a Harley.

We first asked two executives from InsuranceMarket.ae to tell us more. Avinash Babur, CEO, InsuranceMarket.ae, said: “We’re always keen to collaborate with like-minded innovators, so were delighted to partner with Zoheb Hamirani, aka Realtor on a Harley. And, as fellow lifelong Dubai residents and entrepreneurs, energised by the great opportunities that exist here, we have both personal and professional synergy.”

Grishma Apte, general manager, myAlfred said: “Through this partnership of Realtor on a Harley and myAlfred, our customers are able to get a Dh5,000 gift voucher on completion of their property purchase through Zoheb. Buying a property is undoubtedly an expensive time, so to be able to get such a significant bonus gift back is invaluable.”

Talking about the partnership, Hamirani said: “Housing and insurance traditionally go hand in hand, as your house is one of the most important investments you make. Alliances and partnering fuel the growth of the most successful companies. The demand to deliver more products, more quickly and at competitive prices has never been greater, and alliances can revolutionise customer experience. We’re proud to join hands with Insurance Market.ae as our core values match. We’re both committed to adding value for our clients and getting them the best deal. It’s also the first time to partner on a huge app like this, so we’re excited and hope this is the start of a long, fruitful alliance for everyone.”

Sounds like we’ve revealed a really profitable relationship that’s hot property.