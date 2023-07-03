A path to financial growth and positive impact by Hedonova

By Alexander Cavendish Published: Mon 3 Jul 2023, 6:28 PM

Sustainable investment, also known as socially responsible investing (SRI) or environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing, entails integrating environmental, social, and governance factors into investment decisions. However, sustainable investing goes beyond the governance focused — ESG, as it has become increasingly popular due to demand from millennials and impact investors concerned with ethical investing. In recent years, sustainable investment has gained significant traction, across major international markets, as investors increasingly seek to align their financial goals with environmental and social responsibility. This growing trend reflects a paradigm shift in the investment landscape, where financial returns and positive impact go hand in hand.

Apart from institutional investors, high net worth investors are globally seen in the top five list of investor groups that are driving interest in sustainable investing. This is not surprising to a seasoned investor as studies have proven that 81 per cent of Middle Eastern High Net Worth (HNW) investors already consider sustainability and ESG when making financial decisions and about 85 per cent of regional HNW investors intend to increase their exposure to ESG (environment, social and governance) and sustainable investments in the future. In 2022, an Accenture study conducted among 200 affluent and high-net-worth individuals for Middle East established that the regional affluent investors are increasingly seeking innovative investment solutions and 49 per cent of them are already invested in ESG products.

Strategically as well, sustainable investing helps re-direct the funds away from so called stranded assets, which are assets that will no longer be able to earn an economic return on investment prior to the end of their economic life owing to the inevitable changes in the market and regulatory environment. Hence, diversifying investment portfolio to include socially responsible investing will also ensure that people’s finances are not lost due to non-sustainable investment strategy.

Hedonova understands this significance of sustainable investing and offers a range of opportunities for individuals to make a positive impact while achieving financial growth as well as mitigating certain risks. Since sustainability is an integral part of Hedonova's investment philosophy, the hedge fund is at the forefront of this movement of offering individuals an opportunity to make sustainable investment choices that generates impressive financial growth as well as contribute to a better world.

Hedonova's approach to sustainable investment is built on thorough research and due diligence. The firm assesses the environmental impact, social responsibility, and governance practices of potential investments to ensure they meet the highest standards. This rigorous evaluation process allows investors to make informed decisions based on reliable information and transparent criteria. Through its rigorous screening process, Hedonova identifies companies and projects that align with the principles of sustainability, social responsibility, and ethical governance. From reducing carbon emissions and optimising energy consumption to implementing circular economy principles, the hedge fund invests in firms that demonstrate intrinsic values that make a positive impact and drive change.

By investing with Hedonova, individuals can rest assured that their funds are supporting initiatives that contribute to a more sustainable future. Moreover, Hedonova provides a wide range of sustainable investment options across various asset classes. From renewable energy projects to sustainable agriculture and eco-friendly technologies, investors have the opportunity to truly diversify their portfolios while making a positive difference. As an added bonus, this investment move enables access to a future-focused league of HNW investors who are incorporating sustainable investments into their financial strategies to create long-term value while actively contributing to a more sustainable and equitable society.

Numerous studies have indicated that sustainable investments have the potential to generate attractive returns. A new wave of conscious investors is emerging, driven by the desire for both financial returns and positive environmental and social impact. As sustainability takes centre stage, finance industry experts recognise its potential for financial growth and positive impact. By combining rigorous research, due diligence, and a diverse range of investment opportunities, Hedonova encourages individuals to harness the power of their capital and make informed choices that align with their values and financial goals while enjoying the potential for tremendous financial returns. Including sustainable investments is not only an intelligent investment strategy ut also a conscious choice that paves the way for a brighter and more sustainable future.

— Alexander Cavendish is the CEO at Hedonova, a US based Hedge Fund.