A new name in filmmaking - Melicka Jamshidabadi

The film industry has primarily been male-dominated but there has been an increase in female filmmakers growing in popularity over the years. Young female filmmaker Melicka Jamshidabadi has been making a name for herself, providing film watchers with fresh new perspectives that are unlikely to be captured with a male filmmaker behind the reel.

Jamshidabadi is one of the talented few who can do it all. She has written, directed, produced and edited many of her short films. People like her are exceptional talents that are commonly the driving force behind some of the industry’s original and imaginative ventures.

Multi-talented individuals like young filmmakers frequently have a distinct vision for their work and an unflinching resolve to make their projects a reality, especially when these have a social impact. The rise of popcorn filmmaking and the current entertainment landscape, in general, can prove difficult for these projects to see the light of day. However, the results are often worth it.

An eye for photography and film

Jamshidabadi grew up in Tehran, Iran, before moving to the US at 12 years old. She began her filmmaking career during her freshman year of high school. She would see some early success and take on larger projects soon after. Jamshidabadi began working professionally in photography and film at the age of 16.

The young artist rose to prominence by making brand promos and featuring her work on social media. Her distinctive perspective and flair for interesting imagery captivated the internet. She has amassed a large following on social platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. The general public has recognised her talent in the field of videography.

Jamshidabadi's efforts have also been recognised by the film industry. She was named the Los Angeles Film Festival's Best Young Filmmaker in June 2018 for her short film 'Disparity', making her the youngest Iranian filmmaker to win the award. Her other works have won awards at various film festivals. She wrote, directed, produced, and edited her award-winning film.

An inspiration for others

Being a woman is already a challenge, especially in a male-dominated industry like film. Jamshidabadi’s success in her young career demonstrates that with enough discipline, perseverance and grit, women can also produce outstanding films that offer fresh new perspectives to audiences. Jamshidabadi’s works have made an impact on and off the screen. Jamshidabadi cites Kathryn Bigelow, Sofia Coppola, and Jane Campion as influences in her work.

“There are very few female directors and cinematographers in the industry, and I hope to inspire more female filmmakers to grow in this field,” she shares. Jamshidabadi is motivated to set an example for young female artists to follow their dreams.

