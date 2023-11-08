A new achievement for SJD Barcelona Children's Hospital announced at Abu Dhabi conference

Dr Jaume Mora, Dr Lucas Krauel-Gimenez Salinas, Dra Susana Rives, Dr Andrés Morales, Dr Jose Hinojosa-Mena-Bernal and Dr Ferran Torner Rubies at the event. — Supplied photo

Published: Wed 8 Nov 2023, 5:41 PM

In a remarkable event held in Abu Dhabi, the SJD Barcelona Children’s Hospital showcased groundbreaking advancements in paediatric oncology, redefining the future of cancer treatment for children.

At this event, esteemed doctors including Dr Jaume Mora, Dr Lucas Krauel-Gimenez Salinas, Dr Susana Rives, Dr Andrés Morales, Dr Jose Hinojosa-Mena-Bernal, and Dr Ferran Torner Rubies came together to reveal revolutionary therapies that are offering new hope to young patients battling cancer.

One of the highlights of the event was the introduction of the new SJD Pediatric Cancer Centre Barcelona, led by Dr Andrés Morales, MD, MHM.

Dr Morales unveiled the centre, the first single-speciality hospital in paediatric oncology in Spain and the second of its kind in Europe. This state-of-the-art facility treats more than 420 oncology children every year, providing them with specialised care and cutting-edge treatments.

In a race against time, specialists at the SJD Pediatric Cancer Centre Barcelona have pioneered CAR-T immunotherapy, a groundbreaking technique that is reshaping the landscape of cancer treatment. Dr Susana Rives emphasised the success of their CAR-T platform, which has treated over 100 patients, resulting in promising outcomes with remarkable tolerance. Additionally, for high-risk Neuroblastoma cases, Dr Jaume Mora highlighted the success of Anti-GD2 immunotherapy, which has significantly improved prognosis for young patients.

The use of advanced 3D technology has empowered the hospital's surgeons to tackle complex tumours with unparalleled precision, ensuring optimal results. Dr Lucas Krauel-Gimenez Salinas shared insights into their innovative approach, stating: "Our surgeons practise on 3D tumour models, ensuring the best approaches for successful surgeries."

Dr Jose Hinojosa-Mena-Bernal echoed this sentiment, emphasising the importance of intraoperative resonance for safer interventions in paediatric brain tumours.

In the realm of bone sarcomas, Dr Ferran Torner Rubies demonstrated extraordinary limb reconstructions, ensuring both oncological control and functional aesthetics for young patients.

Furthermore, the hospital’s molecular diagnostic platform is a significant milestone, predicting cases and tailoring treatments for enhanced results with minimal toxicity, ensuring a brighter future for every child are shaping the future of paediatric oncology. This event marks a significant milestone in the journey toward providing innovative, effective, and compassionate care to children battling cancer. Join us in celebrating these medical achievements as hope shines brighter than ever before.

For international patient referral, visit:

https://www.sjdhospitalbarcelona.org/en/patients-families/information/international-patients