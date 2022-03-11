A name built on trust

Fauzan Alavi, director on the board of Allanasons Pvt Ltd, India, vice president and spokesperson for AIMLEA — All India Buffalo and Sheep Meat Exporters Association

Published: Fri 11 Mar 2022, 10:28 AM

With a proud history that can be traced back to 1865, the Allana brand represents a long tradition of quality, innovation and excellent customer service. We take immense pleasure in our grand heritage and consider it our leading responsibility to preserve it. The group has grown from modest beginnings to a chief player in the global agri products industry and the producer and supplier of preference for many. Today, the Allana Group is India’s largest exporter of processed food products and agro commodities, including frozen / chilled meat, processed / frozen fruit and vegetable products, coffee and pet treats / chews. We export to the requirements of over 85 countries, while maintaining the highest standards of quality in procurement, manufacturing and distribution.

Our world class integrated processing units and cold storages along with state-of-the art machinery have helped us evolve into a multi-dimensional and multiproduct conglomerate. We ensure all our processes are duly accredited by leading international organisations. We aim to exceed expectations and have long relationships with all stakeholders. The Allana Group currently enjoys the status of ‘Five Star Export House’, one of the rare recognition conferred by the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India under the promotional measures of the foreign trade policy. The group is also one of the three largest exporters of coffee from India from its curing/processing facilities in the coffee cultivation region of South India, as well as a dominant exporter of spices, pulses and cereals from its state-of-the-art facilities.

The Allana Group owns and operates state-of-the-art, integrated food processing establishments at strategic locations across India. All critical machineries like carcass dressing lines, offal processing equipments, refrigeration and rendering machineries are sourced from verified suppliers internationally from USA, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. These have helped design and build the infrastructure in line with the most stringent EEC and US FDA standards. Our manufacturing facilities have been certified for stringent quality and food safety systems. We are an ISO 9001, FSSC 22000, ISO 14001, ISO 45001 and HACCP process-compliant organisation and our products are known for quality, both home and abroad. Our adherence to strict international quality standards has enabled us to become India’s leading exporter.

Frigorifico Allana Private Limited (FAPL) is the FMCG division of Allana Group of companies and is amongst one of the fastest growing food companies in India. At present, it caters to the needs of end consumers and industries through a wide array of food categories like edible oils and fats, premium ice-creams, bakery ingredients and fats; with more categories expected in days to come. FAPL is the distributor of world-class brands like London Dairy, Allegro, International Sunny Fortified Oils, Priya, Radhuni, Lion, Alfa and Pristine, which enthuses the consumers with its impeccable qualities and adds value to their lives.

The Allana Group has invested over $100 million as growth capital for startup in healthcare / media/ food and e-commerce platforms and continues to support the next-gen of entrepreneurs in India and overseas.

Today, the Group has market leadership in frozen and chilled buffalo meat, frozen and aseptic fruit pulps and concentrates, vegetable products, coffee and pet treats / chews.