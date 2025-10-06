A morning of inspiration: Dr Sudha Murthy visits JSS Private School

JSS Private School, Dubai, was graced with the presence of acclaimed author, philanthropist, and Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Sudha Murthy for an 'Inspirational Hour' that will long be remembered.

The event opened with a warm welcome by the head boy and head girl, who described Dr Murthy as a visionary whose humility and compassion have touched millions. CEO Govinda Rao Naik and principal Chitra Sharma felicitated the distinguished guest, marking the occasion as one of pride and inspiration.

A panel discussion on the theme 'Stories that Inspire: Values, Leadership, and Giving Back' formed the heart of the morning. Students engaged Dr Murthy with thoughtful questions about childhood values, the essence of true leadership, and the meaning of service. With characteristic warmth, she shared personal anecdotes and insights that captivated both young learners and seasoned educators.

“Even sharing your books or toys is a form of giving back. No act of kindness is too small,” she reminded the youngest students.

Her reflections on leadership rooted in humility and empathy struck a chord with the older audience, while teachers noted how effortlessly she bridged generations through stories carrying timeless wisdom.

As the programme concluded with the school song, one sentiment was unanimous — listening to Dr Murthy was a mesmerising and transformative experience, leaving every member of the school community inspired to live with greater compassion and purpose.