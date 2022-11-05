A-MAP lays foundation for new warehouse facility in Sharjah

A-MAP, the global market leader in the distribution of quality and reliable aftermarket auto parts, celebrated a milestone by marking the ground breaking ceremony for their new business park in Emirates Industrial City, Sajjaa area of Sharjah. The Dh50 million business park will include state-of-the-art warehousing facility, office block, accommodation for staff, and a well-equipped service centre.
The facility will be constructed on 250,000 square feet area with 100,000 square feet warehouse to store lubricants, batteries and auto parts. Asad Badami, managing director, said: “The A-MAP Business Park marks a significant milestone in the history of the company, celebrating 20 years of success in 2022. The facility is uniquely equipped to meet the needs of our customers.”
