A-MAP lays foundation for new warehouse facility in Sharjah

Ground breaking ceremony of A-MAP’s state-of-the-art business park in the Sajjaa industrial area, Sharjah.
Published: Sat 5 Nov 2022, 10:32 AM

Last updated: Sat 5 Nov 2022, 10:56 AM

A-MAP, the global market leader in the distribution of quality and reliable aftermarket auto parts, celebrated a milestone by marking the ground breaking ceremony for their new business park in Emirates Industrial City, Sajjaa area of Sharjah. The Dh50 million business park will include state-of-the-art warehousing facility, office block, accommodation for staff, and a well-equipped service centre.

The facility will be constructed on 250,000 square feet area with 100,000 square feet warehouse to store lubricants, batteries and auto parts. Asad Badami, managing director, said: “The A-MAP Business Park marks a significant milestone in the history of the company, celebrating 20 years of success in 2022. The facility is uniquely equipped to meet the needs of our customers.”


