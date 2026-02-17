A-MAP Group and ADNOC Distribution renew strategic alliance to accelerate lubricants market leadership

A-MAP Group has confirmed the continuation of its strategic partnership with ADNOC Distribution, reinforcing a high-impact collaboration aimed at strengthening market leadership, operational scale, and long-term value creation within the automotive lubricants sector.

The renewed alliance brings together ADNOC Distribution’s national energy platform and A-MAP Group’s strong distribution network to drive growth, enhance supply chain efficiency, and respond to evolving customer and sustainability expectations across the UAE and beyond.

Asad Badami, managing director, A-MAP Group, said: “The partnership represents a critical pillar of the company’s growth strategy, highlighting A-MAP’s readiness to support ADNOC Distribution through strong infrastructure, customer reach, and a continued focus on performance, reliability, and future-ready operations.”

Eng. Saber Mohammed Al Ammari, vice-president, lubricant, base oil & specialty products division at ADNOC Distribution, said: “Our long‑standing partnership with A‑MAP Group has been instrumental in strengthening our lubricants business and expanding the ADNOC Voyager footprint across the UAE. By working hand‑in‑hand with trusted distributors like A‑MAP, we are able to reach more customers, optimise our supply chain, and deliver high‑quality lubricant solutions that meet the evolving needs of drivers and fleets.

Collaboration at this scale is critical and it enables shared growth, builds resilience, and ensures that together we can deliver consistent value across every market we serve. We continue to push boundaries and deliver the operational excellence that keeps raising the standards of our industry.”

A-MAP Group currently serves a customer base of more than 700 accounts across the UAE for ADNOC Voyager lubricants, supported by over 270,000 square feet of logistics and warehousing capacity. Internationally, the group continues to expand its footprint across 60+ markets, reinforcing its position as a scalable and globally connected distribution partner.

