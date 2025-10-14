A-MAP celebrates ADNOC Voyager Dealers Meet 2025 with launch of new SQ Lubricants and Dealer Awards

Al Muqarram Auto Parts LLC (A-MAP), the exclusive distributor of ADNOC Distribution’s Voyager lubricant line in the UAE, hosted the ADNOC Voyager Dealers Meet 2025 at the IHG Hotel, Dubai, bringing together over 300 dealers from across the Emirates to reinforce strategic partnerships and drive future growth under the theme “Empowering Growth.”

The evening began with a lively reception featuring live calligraphy, interactive experiences, and entertainment, setting the tone for a night that seamlessly combined business strategy with recognition and celebration.

The programme featured keynote addresses from Asad Badami, Managing Director of A-MAP; Klass Mantel, COO, ADNOC Distribution; and Engineer Saber Al Ammari, Vice President, Lubricants, Base Oil & Specialties, ADNOC Distribution. The speakers highlighted the vital role dealers play in ADNOC Voyager’s success and reaffirmed the brand’s commitment to empowering its partners with cutting-edge products and growth opportunities.

Asad Badami, managing director of A-MAP, said: "The ADNOC Voyager Dealers Meet is not just about celebrating success; it’s about recognising the trust, dedication, and hard work of every dealer who carries our brand forward. Together, we are building a stronger, more resilient network that will continue to thrive and grow with the support of ADNOC’s innovation and commitment to excellence."

Two inspiring individuals were also recognised during the evening. Fouzia Zahoor, the UAE’s first female truck driver, was honoured with the Power of Intent Award for breaking barriers and inspiring others across the region. Abdulla Mohammed Al Marzooqi, a loyal ADNOC Voyager user, received the Voyager Trust Badge Award for his genuine, unsponsored endorsement of the brand.

The event also marked the official launch of the ADNOC Voyager Platinum SQ-Grade lubricants. The newly introduced 0W20 and 5W30 SQ-grade lubricants meet the latest API standards, offering enhanced performance and protection for modern engines. Technical insights were presented during the launch, underscoring ADNOC Distribution’s commitment to innovation and excellence.

A highlight of the event was the ADNOC Voyager Excellence Awards 2025, where 20 top-performing dealers were recognised for their commitment, contribution, and success across the network. Dealers were also offered a special spot offer, allowing them to place orders during the evening with exclusive incentives designed to support their business growth.

Since its inaugural edition in 2023, the ADNOC Voyager Dealers Meet has become a landmark annual gathering, combining recognition with new product launches and growth strategies. The 2025 edition built on this legacy, showcasing ADNOC Voyager’s continued focus on empowering dealers and driving innovation across the UAE automotive sector.

To find out more, visit: www.a-map.net