A-MAP UAE has been named Distributor of the Year at the Automechanika Dubai Awards 2026, and Dial-A-Battery has been named Mobile Services Provider of the Year, both for the second year in a row.

Auto Studio by A-MAP Auto Care was highly commended in the Workshop of the Year (Passenger Cars) category. All three are Badami Holding Group companies.

"A-MAP started 25 years ago as a parts supplier, and this week the industry recognized us for a second year in a row as a distributor, a mobile service provider and a workshop operator," said Asad Badami, group managing director, Badami Holding Group.

"That range is the result of a decision we made years ago to stay close to the customer at every step, from the warehouse to the roadside. The credit belongs to our teams, and to the partners and customers who have stayed with us. Exhibiting here gave us the chance to thank many of them in person."

"Winning the Distributor of the Year 2026 recognition at Automechanika for the second consecutive year is a significant milestone and a proud moment for the entire A-MAP team," said KT Rao, general manager, Product & Business Development, A-MAP Auto Parts, UAE.

"We believe true distribution excellence goes far beyond the products we sell. It is about ensuring the right products are available at the right time."

A-MAP Group exhibited in the North Hall from November 10 to 12, presenting batteries, lubricants and auto parts from brands including Solite, Duracell, Adnoc Voyager and Osram to visitors from the UAE, the wider Gulf and export markets.

"We are proud that Automechanika Dubai 2026 was among A-MAP Group's most successful exhibitions, especially with its debut at the iconic Expo City Dubai," said Wael Sharrouf, division manager, International Business, Batteries. "The exhibition offered an excellent platform to showcase our automotive batteries, lubricants, and spare parts, strengthen existing partnerships, and explore new business opportunities across the Middle East, Africa and Asia."

Five group leaders also spoke in the conference programme. Asad Badami gave the Interview Spotlight "From Parts Supplier to Aftermarket Ecosystem Partner," and Mohammad Hijazi moderated the panel 'Transitioning from Product Sales to Service-Led Revenue Models'. Dr Shahine Awasthy and Yasir Khan of A-MAP Group and Mitesh Mathur of ASIMCO Global covered battery demand for electric vehicles, logistics and counterfeit parts.

"For us, Automechanika Dubai is a marketing platform that runs all year," said Mohammad Hijazi, group head of Marketing, Badami Holding Group. "The three days on the floor are the visible part, but the planning starts months earlier and the follow-up with customers continues long after. We have built that rhythm with the show over more than a decade. Our customers have watched A-MAP grow from a single stand into a group with speakers on stage and three recognitions at the awards. We could not have told that story without a long-term partner like Messe Frankfurt."