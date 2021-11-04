Founder and CEO of the Healers Clinic awarded

The Healers' Clinic, Dubai has great pleasure in announcing that it's founder and CEO, Dr Hafeel Ambalath has been awarded the esteemed Athura Seva Bhooshan Puraskar.

This National Award is in commemoration of India's 75th year of independence. This recognition at a global level, of an Indian physician practicing in this region, specifically in Dubai, UAE, brings great happiness to the organisation.

With twenty years of experience and expertise backing him, Dr Hafeel could be considered a pioneer of holistic healing in Dubai.

As a young physician, he started his career in India and soon moved to Dubai, UAE where The Healers' Clinic was born. The clinic, in it's years of service, has seen an immense footfall from across different geographies, cultures and traditions.

This honour at the national level, which has been awarded to all recipients in the form of a 'Puraskaram' for lifetime achievements in their respective fields, brings the clinic immense pride and further strengthens its desire to witness a healthy society.

With five generations of Ayurvedic practice backing him, Dr Hafeel Ambalath holds a bachelor's degree in life sciences from the Coimbatore Ayurvedic College and has also trained at the Coimbatore Arya Vaidya Pharmacy.

His clinical years saw an association with LSPSS and FRLHT where his research revolved around effectiveness of traditional medicine on various disorders, bone-setting traditions and nerve regeneration. In 2005 he came to Dubai, UAE where he went on to become the director, R&D in Global Alliance and Expansion.

The Healers' Clinic, a holistic and integrative clinic with a pluralistic approach towards healthcare, was born in 2016. Dr Hafeel is one of the few physicians who has a rich and varied experience across the wide spectrum of social research, development of health policies and practice of traditional medicine.