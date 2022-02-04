A host of delightful delicacies

Thambapanni special Koratu Rice — A hugely popular heritage dish

The beautiful island country promises a unique heritage blend of flavourful dishes bound to tickle your taste buds

Though the cuisine of Sri Lanka bears a resemblance to South Indian food, yet it is nonetheless distinct in its own taste. Sri Lanka's cuisine culture has evolved into a combination of varied curry recipes and scrumptious dishes as a result of years of colonialism and influence from other nations. There are a few things that can be asserted with confidence regarding the Sri Lankan cuisine: Sri Lankans like spices, they adore food that bursts with flavour, and many of them appreciate deep-fried, delectable treats. No matter what you choose to eat in the island nation, we are sure your mouth is going to rejoice with happiness.

Thambapanni special typical Sri Lankan Rice and Curry wrapped in a banana leaf

Sri Lankan Rice and Curry — This is considered to be the national meal of the country consisting of steaming hot, fluffy rice (samba or kakulu kinds) eaten with a range of side dishes known as curries. Along with the rice, there are normally at least three (preferably five) distinct curries, one of which is usually based on fish or meat and the other two on vegetables. This specialty is a traditional home-cooked dish and an undisputed staple in menus throughout Sri Lanka.

Sri Lankan Crab Curry — Sri Lanka is well known for its crabs and sea lovers can’t definitely miss out on this one! The crab curry has a spicy but creamy texture while the meat is tender and almost melts in the mouth. Given that it is a rather exotic dish, crab curry can be a bit pricey but rest assured, it is well worth the money spent. You can find many variations of this meal being offered in upscale restaurants, particularly in the northern regions of the island.

Polos: Jackfruit Curry — Polos is one of those dishes that grabs your attention from the very first bite. Whatever stage of life it is at, jackfruit can be transformed into delicious dishes. Young jackfruit curry, also known as polos, is made from young jackfruit, which is hard and hasn't yet formed seeds. A variety of spices like roasted curry powder, red chili powder, turmeric, tamarind juice, cardamom, and cinnamon are used in the meal, as in other Sri Lankan dishes. All of that is combined with coconut milk to form a rich, fragrant sauce that surrounds the delicate jackfruit. What else? The jackfruit curry is a vegan favourite too since it is high in minerals and fibre.

Batu Moju: Eggplant pickle — This side dish can brighten up any table and never fails to satisfy the appetite. Wedges of eggplant are deep-fried until mildly crispy and then stir-fried with a mix of spices, onions, and green chili. Then it is caramelised with sugar, mustard seeds, and vinegar, which makes it luscious enough to melt in your mouth. A top-rated dish, Batu moju complements every staple cuisine and is a must-have for special occasions.

Kaju Maluwa — This gluten-free vegan dish will satisfy even the most ardent meat eaters. Cashew nuts are the main ingredient (obviously!), and this curry is a go-to dish for special occasions. Kaju curry, unlike the normal spicy Sri Lankan cuisine, is mild and has a delicate crisp. The cashew nuts are steeped in moderate salt water so that they become well-seasoned and are able to absorb the full flavour of the mild spices. Sri Lankan cashew curry might be the perfect answer if you need to satisfy a fussy eater.

Thambapanni special — Egg Hopper

Egg Hoppers (Appa or Appam) — Hoppers are Sri Lanka's answer to the pancake. The batter is made from a slightly fermented concoction of rice flour, coconut milk, sometimes coconut water and a hint of sugar. A ladle of batter is fried in a small wok and swirled around to even it out. Hoppers can be sweet or savoury, but egg hoppers are a local favorite. This delicacy is usually topped with lunu miris, an onion, chili, lemon juice, and salt sambol. String hoppers are typically served with curries for breakfast or dinner.