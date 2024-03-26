A&A Associate unveils special Ramadan offer; hands out 2.5g gold coin to every new client for registering business
Leading Dubai business setup consultancy A&A Associate is making this Ramadan special for first-time entreprenuers in Dubai by handing them a golden ticket to success, literally.
The company, recently included in the list of UAE's Best Workplaces for 2024, is handing out a 2.5g gold coin as part of a special festive offer for entrepreneurs and businesses looking to establish or expand their presence in the region. "Ramadan is a time of reflection, unity, and generosity. At A&A Associate, we believe in empowering entrepreneurs to realise their business dreams and contribute to the vibrant economy of Dubai. But this time, we thought of going the extra mile by not only presenting a unique opportunity for aspiring business owners to turn their visions into reality but also incentivising them with a memento in the form of a gold coin," said Robin Philip, founder and CEO of A&A Associate, that is the only company of its kind in Dubai offering services such as pre-setup business feasibility and budgets, business setup processes, VAT and auditing, trademark and patent registration, legal services, PRO, banking assistance and visa solutions, copyright and even industrial designs, all under one roof through its unique Master Consultant programme.
As part of the special festive package, the business setup company is not just offering reduced setup fees but also complimentary services like company registration, documentation assistance, and initial consultations. "We also have fast-track processing where our clients get expedited processing to ensure their business is up and running swiftly. Plus there's a dedicated Master Consultant and personalised door-to-door support," said Philip while highlighting how his clients have access to his team of experienced consultants guiding them through every step of the setup process, at their convenience. "And they can seek our services even at the time of iftar at their doorstep," added Philip.
As part of the package, new entreprenuers get a business license in a UAE free zone with one free investor visa for an upfront payment of only Dh6,000. Besides a 2.5g gold coin, they get unparalled benefits that include general trading and e-commerce license, post-dated cheque after 180 days facility, a free digital bank account and unlimited co-working space without the need of any NOC.
For information on how to set up business in Dubai, visit www.aaconsultancy.ae.