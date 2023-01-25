A guide to renting a yacht in Dubai

By Deepak Jain Published: Wed 25 Jan 2023, 5:46 PM

Dubai is a destination that offers a wide range of activities for tourists, and one of the most popular activities is yacht rental and water sports. Whether you're looking to explore the beautiful coastline or simply relax on the water, renting a yacht in Dubai can be a truly memorable experience.

Dubriani offers a unique way to explore the city's coastline and take in the sights and sounds of the Arabian Gulf. From luxury yachts to more affordable options, there is a yacht to suit every budget and group size. Many yacht rental companies in Dubai offer a range of services, including captain, crew, and catering, making it easy for visitors to sit back and enjoy the ride. The costs are very low compared to the rest of the world with prices starting at Dh,1000 per hour.

One of the most popular activities on a yacht rental in Dubai is to go on a dolphin or seal watching tour. This is a great way to get up close and personal with these beautiful creatures, and you'll have the opportunity to take some amazing photos and videos as well.

Another popular activity on a yacht rental in Dubai is to go island hopping. The UAE has a number of beautiful islands that are only accessible by boat, and renting a yacht is the perfect way to explore them. The Palm Jumeirah, The World Islands and Bluewaters Island are some of the popular ones that can be visited on a yacht. Al Antara and Zaya Nurai island are voted among the best.

Water sports are also a popular activity in Dubai, and there are a wide range of options available. From jet skiing and wake boarding to parasailing and banana boat rides, there is something for everyone. Many yacht rental companies in Dubai also offer water sports packages, making it easy for visitors to try out different activities and make the most of their time on the water.

The Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina are two of the most popular places to visit with a yacht, known for their luxury living and scenic waterfront views.

The Palm Jumeirah is a man-made island in the shape of a palm tree, and is home to some of the city's most exclusive resorts and hotels, as well as high-end residential properties. It is also home to a variety of dining and shopping options, including the famous Atlantis, The Palm, and the Nakheel Mall. Visitors can also take a monorail ride around the island, which offers stunning views of the surrounding area.

Dubai Marina, on the other hand, is a man-made canal city that offers a vibrant waterfront lifestyle. This area is known for its luxury yachts and boats, as well as its high-end dining and shopping options. Visitors can take a stroll along the Marina Walk and enjoy the views of the boats and yachts while they explore the many restaurants, cafes and shops. Dubai Marina also offers a variety of activities, such as jetcars and efoil board rental, and visitors can also take a boat tour of the marina to take in the sights and sounds of the area.

— Deepak Jain is an independent blockchain publicist.