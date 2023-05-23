A guide to choosing the right university

By Brendan Michael Vyner Published: Tue 23 May 2023, 5:12 PM

As a student approaches grade 12, there is often a very critical decision, which looms over their head. That is, which university should I choose?

So what should a student look for when selecting a university? This can be broken down into six categories that will assist any potential student in making this important decision.

Location of the university

Where you choose to study is very important, and the city itself will be your home for the few years. Choosing a city like Dubai, which has a number of universities from different nationalities, is a smart choice, as emerging markets are always looking for graduates to fill roles.

Is my future university accredited?

One of the first things you should do is ensure your potential degree is future-proof. That means that your degree will be recognised internationally, and you should be able to use it to find a job anywhere.

Always look to see if your potential university is locally, regionally and federally accredited. Also, check if the degree you are looking for is certified by professional bodies and recognised internationally.

Campus facilities

Your new university campus will be your home for the next few years, so you need to make sure that the campus is world-class and has all the amenities needed.

You should always visit each university you are considering. Is it a large campus? Is there parking or public transport available? Do the students have space to study and socialise? Are there sporting facilities for you to use and rooms for extracurricular activities?

If you are a budding engineer or computer science student, then make sure you check the workshops and labs and see the equipment on display is modern and top-of-the-line.

Degree costs

Your future degree will be a significant investment in both time and money, so ask the university if they have any bursaries or scholarships.

Types of degrees offered

Most universities tend to have specialisations – these are unique degrees that aren’t offered at many other campuses. These specialist degrees will make your future university stand out, and these degrees are often aligned with government strategies or demand in the regions the university operates within.

If you understand which career path you are looking for and these align with specialist and unique degrees such as forensic sciences, fashion design, hospitality and tourism or architecture, then look for universities, which offer these types of degrees.

Will my future university prepare me for the workforce? Will they help me get a job?

The largest Return on Investment (ROI) for a degree is to help each student find a job after graduation. There are a few questions you should be asking when evaluating your future university regarding job placements.

Does your university have partnerships with organisations?

Does your university have a job placement centre?

Does your university have policies to help young entrepreneurs?

If your future university has a success job placement rate for students and has initiatives to guide young entrepreneurs, then these are strong indicators that this university will be able to help guide you towards your future career path.

I am ready to choose my university, so what now?

You have now performed your due diligence and are ready to make a decision on your future university.

Your final step should be one last visit to your future university campus. Is there a buzz? Do you enjoy being there? Does it 'feel' right to you?

You have done all you can, and it is time to make your choice.

— Brendan Michael Vyner is the director – student recruitment at Amity University Dubai.