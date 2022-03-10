A golden opportunity

RIF Trust sponsors Dubai business forum for Residency Opportunities in Mauritius

Published: Thu 10 Mar 2022

RIF Trust, part of the Latitude Group and one of the leading global residency and citizenship by investment consultancies, is sponsoring a business forum in Dubai on behalf of the Economic Development Board of Mauritius to promote residency opportunities in Mauritius for investors, entrepreneurs or retirement seekers. The forum will take place this Friday, on March 11, from 09:30 am to 12:00 pm, at One & Only Royal Mirage in Dubai.

Mauritius is an island nation, located 500 miles off the coast of Madagascar in the Indian Ocean. The island is known for its lush tropical climate and multi-cultural background. Mauritius has enjoyed steady economic growth for decades, and it is one of the most business-friendly countries with attractive tax regimes, one of the countries with the highest GDP in Africa, and a stable political and social climate.

This business forum will explain, through a series of dedicated presentations, the benefits of relocating to Mauritius for retirement, investment, employment, or entrepreneurship.

With 19 offices around the world, RIF Trust employs 85 industry professionals with international experience in residency and citizenship by investment. The company is a government-approved partner for the most powerful citizenship or residency by investment programmes in the world, including Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, Vanuatu, and Malta.