A decade of innovation: Reflecting Oskar Group's journey at GITEX

Oskar Group has been gaining global recognition for its innovative designs and technologies by captivating the attention of investors

Published: Fri 14 Jul 2023, 3:04 PM

Oskar Group has made an impressive showing at GITEX annually ever since 2011. With its headquarters in Dubai, this smart device accessory-based company has showcased its wide range of products to national and global investors. Oskar Group has been gaining global recognition for its innovative designs and technologies by captivating the attention of investors.

Oskar Group’s Journey

Oskar Group marked its Journey in Dubai back in 1999 with a single store. Owing it to their vision, they have revolutionised the mobile accessory market and expanded their footprint into GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries, the Middle East, parts of Europe, and Canada. With a blend of innovative products, state-of-the-art technologies, exceptional customer service, and a deep understanding of market trends, we were able to stay ahead of their game and succeed in retail outlets. Oskar Group tends to grow its market scope by dedicating itself to market demand throughout the Middle East and beyond.

With a deep understanding of market demands and trends, they have expanded their product range from smartphone cables to household gadgets. Holding various global distribution brands such as Green Lion, Porodo, Powerology, LePresso, and Levelo with CG Mobiles in the GCC region and Pitaka in the UAE. These brands synergise aesthetics and functionality to blend with contemporary lifestyles, as Oskar Group is forging ahead as a leader in the mobile accessory industry.

Oskar Group and GITEX

Since 2011, Oskar Group made a spectacular debut at GITEX on a yearly basis which has aided in brand awareness, investor attraction, global recognition, market dynamics, and much more. The GITEX exhibition served as a platform for showcasing a diverse range of innovative products by significantly boosting brand awareness among consumers. Also, the exhibition resulted in the global recognition of Oskar Group to open doors for future collaborations and partnerships in national and international markets. Furthermore, the insight gained on global market dynamics from exhibitors and information sessions has been proven invaluable as Oskar Group has regained and refined its future strategies for sustainable product development which meets global demand and aids in environmental factors as well.

The constant participation in GITEX has brought back valuable insights from interactions with industry professionals and customers. Engaging the professionals have allowed Oskar Group to stay up to date with the latest technological advancements and other best practices in the industry. It has also created numerous opportunities for collaboration and partnership as well as expanding product offerings. Moreover, feedback from customers helped in understanding their needs and preferences not only technologically but also for the products to cater to their real-world demands. Oskar Group is a customer-centric company that builds fundamentals of trust and loyalty.

Global Collaborations

Over the years, Oskar Group has made numerous connections with global brands such as Samsung, Apple, JBL, Marshall, Beats, and much more. Their strong profile in the mobile-accessory industry has built a bridge of trust with global brands to recognise Oskar Group as a trustworthy distributor. These collaborations have indeed facilitated cross-border knowledge sharing that helped in empowering Oskar Group to innovate at a global scale.

Conclusion

Last but not least, Oskar Global has evolved from a single store in Dubai to a global entity. The company’s rise can be attributed to its ahead-of-time technological products, strategic connections with global brands, and commitment to customer needs. GITEX for sure has played a significant role in the formation of powerful business collaborations and insights on market demands. Looking towards the future, the company thrives on a strong foundation in innovation. Collaboration and customer-centricity.